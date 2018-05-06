Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—Only a pair of scores in the 30s weren’t enough for the 2016 Division I champions. The Blue Knights suffered their third loss of the season after falling, 143-156, to divisional Simsbury at home. Cam Zegzdryn led the Knights with a 36. Max Chubet (38), Shawn McKnerney (41), Cory Hemsen (41), and Austin Carta (43) contributed as well. Simsbury’s James Bosworth and Tommy Dallahan were co-medalists of the match with 35s. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford on Thursday to play divisional Conard. Southington is 2-3-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their fifth loss of the season to drop back to .500 after falling, 9-5, to Berlin (8-3) at Sage Park. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Simsbury (4-6) on Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is 0-1 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Lacrosse—Balanced halves and a balanced scoring attack from Talie Richardson and Emma Doran of five goals and one assist each ended Southington’s two-game skid. The Lady Knights earned their third win of the season with a 16-11 victory over divisional South Windsor (4-5) at home. The Knights led by three at the half and pulled away with nine goals in the second half, limiting the Bobcats to just four goals in the first half. Southington took 22 shots on goal. Richardson also recovered five groundballs. Brooke Lynch (2 goals, 2 assists) and Molly Dobratz (2 goals, 1 assist) contributed as well, as Dobratz won three draws. Julia Wells finished with 15 saves in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Glastonbury (5-4) on Thursday and then head out on the road to Ellington (1-8) on Friday. Southington is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights earned their third and largest win of the season with a 103-34 rout at Farmington. The Knights swept the relays, the 400m, the 800m, the high jump, the javelin, and the discus. Southington’s first-place finishes from the meet included the following: Matt Penna, Marcel Pratt, Lucca Riccio, and Sean Young in the 4x800m; Johnny Carreiro, Will Downes, James Ringrose, and Kolby Rogers in the 4x100m; Teagan Duffy, Trevor Porter, Ryan Slesinski, and Jeffrey Hannigan in the 4x400m; Jack Terray in the 110m hurdles; Carreiro in the 100m; Ryan Slesinski in the 400m; Elijah Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles; Shane Leone in the 800m; Porter in the 200m; Riccio in the 3200m; Hannigan in the triple jump; Monson in the shot put and discus; and Jamie Lamson in the javelin. Hannigan and Terray tied for first in the high jump with marks of 5’8”. Second-place finishes included the following: Kolby Rogers in the 100m and long jump, Porter in the 400m, Hannigan in the 800m, Anthony Penta in the triple jump, David Sullivan in the shot put, Jack Herms in the javelin, and Ryan Andrews in the discus. Herms and Tim O’Shea tied for second in the high jump with marks of 5’4”. Third-place finishes included the following: Michael Ditota in the 1600m, Joseph Verderame in the 400m and 200m, Slesinski in the 800m, Penta in the long jump, Ryan Middendorf in the javelin, and Cameron Clynes in the discus. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Terray in the 110m hurdles (16.5), Carreiro in the 100m (11.23), Ryan Slesinski in the 400m (52.13), Verderame in the 400m (53.12), Leone in the 800m (2:03.95), and Porter in the 200m (23.51). Rogers (100m, 11.49), Porter (400m, 52.66), and Hannigan (triple jump, 40’8”) improved their state marks. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Middletown High School Friday to Saturday to compete in the Middletown Invitational. The varsity meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Southington is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights earned their third and largest win of the season with a 118-27 rout at Farmington. The Knights swept four of the seven field events, sweeping the relays, 100m, 400m, 800m, 200m, shot put, discus, javelin, and pole vault. Farmington swept the 300m hurdles. Southington’s first-place finishes from the meet included the following: Amanda Howe in the shot put and discus; Alijah Vega in the javelin; Allie Brown in the high jump; Tayler Riddick in the triple jump and long jump; Morgan Hubert, Kate Kemnitz, Livvy Pizzitola, and Meghan Sheline in the 4x400m; Natalie Verderame in the 200m and 400m; Pizzitola in the 100m; Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles; Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Riddick, and Verderame in the 4x100m; Amanda Perkowski, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete-Volquez, and Kemnitz in the 4x800m; and Hubert in the 800m. Second-place finishes included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the shot put and discus, Janette Wadolowski in the javelin, Amanda Brocki in the high jump, Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m, Przybylski in the 200m, Verderame in the 100m, Natalia Adamczyk in the 1600m, Kemnitz in the 400m, and Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m. Third-place finishes included the following: Julia Groll in the shot put and javelin, Deborah Hannigan in the discus, Ella Shamus-Udicious in the long jump, Connolly in the 200m, Jenna Famiglietti in the 1600m, Sheline in the 400m, and Kemnitz in the 800m. Scalise and Kayla Markette tied for third in the high jump with marks of 4’2”. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Riddick in the long jump (15’2.75), Connolly in the 200m (27.28), Verderame in the 100m (12.93), Kemnitz in the 400m (63.77), Scalise in the 100m hurdles (17.44), Morgan Hubert in the 800m (2:27.94), Sarah Minkiewicz in 800m (2:28.42), and Kate Kemnitz in the 800m (2:29.14). The following improved their state times: Verderame in the 200m (26.82) and 400m (61.01), Przybylski in the 200m (27.0), and Pizzitola in the 100m (12.9). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Middletown High School Friday to Saturday to compete in the Middletown Invitational. The varsity meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Southington is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Boys Tennis—Southington’s two-match winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell, 5-2, at Farmington (6-1), suffering their second loss of the season. The Knights will wrap up the week with contests against New Britain (1-5), Enfield-Somers (2-5), and Manchester (5-2). Southington is 4-2 overall and 0-2 in the CCC West Region.

