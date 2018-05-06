Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—The Blue Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to earn their third win of the season with a 152-157 victory over divisional Conard at Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford. The Knights will be back on the links next week with home contests against divisional opponents Conard, Avon, and Hall. Southington is 3-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight and largest loss of the season to fall a game below .500 after falling, 16-1, at divisional Simsbury (5-6). The Knights will be back on the turf next week with contests against RHAM (4-4), divisional Glastonbury (7-3), and Norwalk (3-8). Southington is 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Lacrosse—After beginning the week with a win, the Lady Knights suffered their largest loss of the season after falling, 20-2, to divisional Glastonbury (6-4) at home. Southington took 14 shots on goal. Talie Richardson and Emma Doran netted Southington’s lone two goals. Brooke Lynch contributed with an assist and recovered five groundballs. Taylor Borla also recovered five groundballs. Julia Wells saved 15 of Glastonbury’s 33 shots in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Ellington (1-9) tomorrow. Game time is 4:15 p.m. Southington is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and fourth shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep at Enfield-Somers (2-7). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Manchester (5-2) tomorrow. Southington is 6-2 overall and 0-2 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—In a match that was almost interrupted by rain, the Lady Knights took all seven lines of play and gave away just four games in singles and doubles combined.They earned their third-straight win and seventh shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Manchester (1-7) at home. All of Southington’s wins have been shutouts. In singles, No. 1 Abby Murphy No. 2 Coral Tommervik, No. 3 Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Jill Watson won in straight sets. Abby Murphy, Tommervik, and Molly Murphy did not drop a game. In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, No. 2 Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, and No. 3 Joelle Stublarec-Emma Wojcicki won in straight sets as well. Stublarec-Wojcicki did not drop a game. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with contests against divisional Simsbury (5-1), Avon (4-3), and Windsor (3-6). Southington is 7-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Region.

