Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, May 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, May 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—Zachary Burleigh led the Blue Knights in the Middletown Invitational, held at Middletown High School, as Southington’s lone medalist on the day after finishing third in the pole vault. He also improved his state mark in the event with a height of 13 feet. Jack Terray place eighth in the high jump to give Burleigh some company as Southington’s only other top ten finish. Terray also qualified for the Class LL meet with a height of six feet. Other Southington athletes that qualified for the state meet included Jeffrey Hannigan (800m, 2:05.39), Matthew Penna (3200m, 10:09.84), and Jimmy Ringrose (400m, 53.66). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host Simsbury in a dual meet on Tuesday, May 8 and then travel to New Britain High School from Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12 to compete in the Irv Black Invitational. Southington is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—Megan Biscoglio and Amanda Howe skied above and outmuscled the rest of the competition at the Middletown Invitation, held at Middletown High School. They represented Southington well with first-places in the pole vault, shot put, and discus. Biscoglio broke her own school record of 12 feet in the pole vault with a height of 12’5”, improving her state mark in the event for the fourth time this season. Howe improved her state mark in the shot put for the third time this season with a heave of 40’0.5” and came close to her season best in the discus with a hurl of 142’8”. Other top ten performances included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (8th), Julia Groll in the javelin (8th), Amanda Brocki in the high jump (9th), and Livvy Pizzitola in the preliminaries of the 100m (10th). Pizzitola qualified for the Class LL meet in the 200m (27.53). Brocki improved her state mark in the high jump (4’10”). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host Simsbury in a dual meet on Tuesday, May 8 and then travel to New Britain High School from Friday, May 11 to Saturday, May 12 to compete in the Irv Black Invitational. Southington is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

