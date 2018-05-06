Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 30

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 30. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights earned their sixth win of the season to get back to .500 with an 8-2 victory at East Catholic (7-4). The Knights will wrap up the week they travel to divisional NW Catholic (5-5) on Wednesday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 6-6 overall and 3-1 in the CCC West Region.

Softball—They mustered just three hits and committed four errors, but the Lady Knights still managed to qualify for the Class LL Tournament the quickest way possible. They earned their eighth-straight win to remain undefeated on the season with a 3-0 shutout over South Windsor (6-4) at home. Madison Rocha drove in Southington’s first two runs with a bases-clearing triple in the second inning. Chrissy Marotto led the third off by advancing to first base before being thrown out on a third strike dropped by the catcher. She eventually stole home to cap off the win with Southington’s third run. Kara Zazzaro (8-0) threw a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts, allowing three hits and two walks. The Knights will fight for better seeding in the state tournament with contests against divisional NW Catholic (8-0), Fitch (5-6), and NFA (8-3). Southington is 4-0 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights surrendered just eight games combined in singles and doubles to earn their fifth win of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Maloney (4-4) at home. All of Southington’s wins have been shutouts. In singles, No. 1 Abby Murphy, No. 2 Coral Tommervik, No. 3 Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Jill Watson won in straight sets. All surrendered just one game each. In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, No. 2 Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, and No. 3 Kate Hardy-Isa Miani won in straight sets as well. Callahan-Gimenez and Hardy-Miani dropped just one game each. The Knights will wrap up the week with contests against Berlin (0-9), Manchester (1-4), and Tolland (3-2). Southington is 5-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Region.

Boys Volleyball—A balanced contribution helped the Blue Knights qualified for the Class L Tournament for the 13th-straight year, but the presence of JJ Clark (10 kills, 5 blocks) and Rocco Possidento (8 kills, 5 blocks) at the net was vital. The Knights rallied back after dropping the first set to earn their seventh-straight win and outlast divisional Newington (9-2) at home in their first five-set match of the season with a 3-2 victory (22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 26-28, 15-9). Tim Walsh paced the offense with 19 kills. Will Pfanzelt went 12-for-14 serving with three aces. Niko Sophroniou helped anchor the defense with 33 digs, and Zack Morgan distributed 28 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Simsbury (2-9) on Friday. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the CCC West Division.

