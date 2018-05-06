Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, May 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights bounced back from yesterday’s largest loss of the season to earn their fourth win of the season with a 14-8 victory at Ellington (1-10). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host divisional Simsbury (6-4) on Monday, May 7 and then head out on the road to Brien McMahon (6-5) on Saturday, May 12. The Knights fell, 13-6, to Brien McMahon back in April. Southington is 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the CCC North Division.

Softball—In an odd game that featured base runners colliding into fielders and umpires congregating on the field multiple times, interference calls did not faze the Lady Knights. A chaotic third inning led to a Southington player being thrown out at the plate after trying to stretch a two-RBI hit into three runs, but fifteen hits lifted them to their 10th-straight win to remain undefeated on the season in the end with a 13-3 rout of Fitch (6-8) at home. Following a scoreless first inning, it didn’t take the bats long to wake up for the Knights. They scattered runs in the next five innings, taking a 6-run lead after the third and capping off the win with four in the sixth. The Falcons didn’t get on the board until late in the game with a pair in the sixth and a run in the seventh. Chrissy Marotto went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Kara Zazzaro was just a homerun shy of hitting for the cycle after going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a walk. Zazzaro (10-0) also threw a complete game on the circle with 11 strikeouts, allowing two hits, two walks, and an earned run. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Recreation Department Softball Field in Norwich on Sunday to play NFA (9-4). Game time is 1 p.m. Southington is 5-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win and fifth shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Manchester (5-3) at home. In singles, No. 1 Matt Balaoing, No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki, No. 3 Andrew Kudla, and No. 4 Tyler Heidgerd won in straight sets. Zmarlicki dropped just two games in his win. In doubles, No. 1 Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski and No. 2 Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol won in straight sets as well. Chudy-Kryzanski did not drop a game. No. 3 Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets, but had to work for it. They defeated Brian Michaud-Tyler Roya in a tiebreaking second set, 6-2, 7-6 (4). The Knights will be back on the courts next week with contests against Simsbury (2-6), Avon (5-1), and Bulkeley-HMTCA (0-11). Southington is 7-2 overall and 0-2 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their eighth-straight win and sixth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-17) at divisional Simsbury (2-11). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional Conard (4-6), divisional Maloney (2-10), and South Windsor (7-5). Southington is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the CCC West Division.

