Meetings’ listings for the May 4 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info at castlecraigcamera.org.