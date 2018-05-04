Man arrested for stealing credit cards

Kyle McFarlin, 57, was arrested at Bristol Court on Thursday, May 3 on an outstanding warrant for stealing credit cards from an employee at a local medical facility and making purchases on her credit cards.

According to the warrant, McFarlin stole a wallet out of an employee’s purse in September 2017 while she was working at the medical facility. He then used the credit cards to purchase gas and almost $800 of merchandise from two stores at West Farms Mall, including approximately $400.00 at Macy’s and $392.82 at Michael Kors with a $45 purchase at a Shell gas station in the area.

Further investigation and collaboration with other area police departments, including New Britain and Farmington Police led to the development of McFarlin as a suspect. McFarlin was then able to be identified as the suspect in this incident.

Police charged him with fifth degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, and receipt of items from the illegal use of a credit card. McFarlin was held pending a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on May 3. At the time of this arrest McFarlin was being held in a Connecticut Correctional Facility.