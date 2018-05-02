Woman arrested for domestic incident and attacking police and paramedics

Janice Romero, 30, of Pittsfield, Mass. was arrested by Southington police on Monday, April 28 for her involvement in an argument on Marion Avenue. She was then turned over to Stonington police for an outstanding warrant.

The Southington charges stemmed from multiple 911 calls that were placed to the Southington Police Department at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 28. Reports indicated that a female and male were arguing behind a residence. When police arrived, they attempted to interview Romero and the unidentified male.

Police reported that Romero appeared to be under the influence of liquor or drug, and she became uncooperative during the interview. She began running around the residence and seemed to pose a risk to herself and others. Officers attempted to handcuff her, and she actively resisted.

Romero was eventually handcuffed and placed in a chair. But when police continued to investigate, she got up from the chair and attempted to kick an officer. When police tried to place her back in the chair, Romero swung her head backwards and struck an officer in the face. Romero then had to be physically carried from the residence to an awaiting ambulance. While on a stretcher, Romero spit on a paramedic and kicked two other officers. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation of the initial incident found that Romero and the unnamed male were in an argument, and Romero assaulted the man, causing a laceration. Since it was considered a domestic violence situation, no details about the victim will be released by police.

Romero was charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and four counts of assaulting public safety personnel. She was released on a $10,000 bond and turned over to Stonington police for a separate incident. She was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on April 30 for the Southington charges.