On Friday, April 27, Southington students, above, braved the weather in togas to join more than 40 state schools at Connecticut Latin Day at Holiday Hills in Prospect. For 37 years, Connecticut latin students have gathered to celebrate Roman culture, outside of the classroom setting. The day included workshops, presentations, dancing, cultural activities, and athletic contests. For more information, visit www.ctstatelatinday.wordpress.com

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI