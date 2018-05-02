Softball streak continues; Lady Knights are 7-0

With a pair of victories, the Lady Knights are just one win shy of qualifying for the Class LL Tournament in the quickest way possible. Softball continued its perfect pace last week, and the hot streak continued.

With 13 games remaining, Southington has only surrendered six runs in seven games. But how much longer can they keep up the pace? How much longer can they remain undefeated? That’s the big question.

With tougher opponents like South Windsor (6-3), NW Catholic (7-0), Windsor (8-2), and NFA (7-3) waiting for them in the second half of the regular season, the competition will start to pick up for the Knights. But when you’re averaging .482 at the plate and an ERA of .326, it’s hard to think that the Knights won’t be near the top at the start of the postseason.

The Knights will be back on the diamond this week with home contests against South Windsor (6-3), divisional NW Catholic (7-0), and Fitch (5-5). Southington is 4-0 in the CCC West Region.

Win at Newington

APRIL 23—Despite five errors, the Knights managed to begin the week on Monday, April 23 with a 13-3 rout at Newington and manhandle the Indians with their offense. The Knights scattered runs through all seven innings and finished the game with 17 hits, holding the Indians to just three hits.

Kate Gundersen went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored, and a two-run homerun. Kara Zazzaro went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run scored, a two-run homer, and a walk. Zazzaro (7-0) also started on the circle and went six innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just two hits. Julia Theriault relieved Zazzaro to close.

Rout at Hall

APRIL 24—The Knights capped off the week the next day by earning their seventh-straight win to remain undefeated on the season with an 18-1 rout at divisional Hall. The Knights took an 11-run lead after the third inning with nine runs in the second and wrapped up the win with seven runs in the seventh. They finished the game with 17 hits for a second-straight game and held the Warriors to just two hits.

Gabby Verderame-Malachowski went 2-for-2 with four RBI, a triple, and a walk. Zazzaro went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a double. Mackenzie Beaupre (4 RBI, grand slam), Abby Lamson (4 RBI), and Kristin Rose (2 RBI) contributed as well.

Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with 12 strikeouts, allowing two hits and an earned run.

