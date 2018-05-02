Police blotter for the May 4 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Friday, April 20 to Thursday, April 26:

Marcin Szwedo, 29, of 64 Nutmeg Hill Rd, Hamden, was charged on April 20 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Marius Kieda, 34, of 72 Tarragon Dr., East Hampton, was charged on April 20 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Maria Fernanda Santana Flores, 22, of 53 Cooke St., Waterbury, was charged on April 20 with sixth degree larceny.

Giovanni Rosada, 25, of 81 Collins Ave., Meriden, was charged on April 21 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Luz Miranda, 27, of 23 Horace St., New Britain, was charged on April 21 with reckless driving, improper use of marker plates, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to drive in the proper lane, and evading responsibility.

Heather L. Smith-Jackson, 26, of 393 Higganum Rd., Durham, was charged on April 22 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Jacob Morris, 29, of 202 West St., Southington, was charged on April 22 with disorderly conduct.

Kimberly N. Bass, 34, of 15 Hawthorne Dr., New London, was charged on April 23 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to insure a motor vehicle.

Jacob Ellard, 18, of 135 Walnut St., Southington, was charged on April 23 with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

April C. Levesque, 33, of 71 Pratt St., Bristol, was charged on April 24 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and improper use of marker plates.

Chelsea Tartaglia, 26, of 94 Ridgeland Rd., Wallingford, was charged on April 24 with passing a standing school bus.

Sabrina Adonis, 28, of 8 South Ave., Danbury, was charged on April 25 with fifth degree larceny, criminal impersonation, second degree forgery, interfering with an officer, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Anthony Tarantino, 36, of 82 Wilson Ave., Rutherford, N.J. was charged on April 25 with disorderly conduct.

Shawn E. Waters, 50, of 117 Wood St., Waterbury, was charged on April 25 with misuse of a marker plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to insure a motor vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Herbert Batista, 59, of 29 Maple Ave., Waterbury, was charged on April 25 with second degree forgery and prescription drug fraud.

Russell Yorski, 30, of 156 Lazy Lane, Southington, was charged on April 26 with second degree threatening, interfering with an officer, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to carry an insurance or registration card, improper use of marker plates, and traveling too fast.

David Pineda, 18, of 372 Park St., Bristol, was charged on April 26 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.