Performance listings for the May 4 edition

FRIDAY, JULY 13

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER PRODUCTION. 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Worklights program opens the program with a one-act musical, and the juniors program follows.

JULY 20-21

SOUTHINGTON

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.’ Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Musical play based on Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

JULY 27-28

SOUTHINGTON

‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.’ Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Play based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

A SHOT AT THE APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL MAIN STAGE. The Apple Harvest Festival committee is looking to showcase local talent on the main stage of the Apple Harvest Festival (Sept. 28-30, Oct. 5-7). Send YouTube video links to ahfestival@southington.org or mail a dvd to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489. In the subject field, put “A Shot at the AHF Main Stage.” Stage time is limited, and selections will be made by the music and entertainment committee. More info on the festival at southingtonahf.com.