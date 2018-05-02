Kids’ listings for the May 4 edition

NOW thru MAY 18

ROTARY YOUTH LEADERSHIP AWARDS. Register by May 18. Program to be held at Springfield College East Campus in Springfield, Mass., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to high school sophomores living in Southington. Develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections. Build communication and problem-solving skills; discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in your school or community; learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors. Contact, Kate at Kterricciano@gmail.com

NOW thru MAY 30

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT REGISTRATION. Registration remaining for the Junior Miss Southington pageant to be held on Sunday, June 10 at the Elk’s Club, 114 Main St. Open to Connecticut residents, grades 4-12. Competition areas: interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Contact JoAnne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com or (860) 620-3221 or Jodie Derwin at (860) 518-9041.

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com