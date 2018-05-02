Girls Track continues record-setting pace

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight outdoor track and field team earned their second win of the season in dual meets at a divisional rival and placed in the top 10 at their second invitational of the season with a pair of individual champions this past week.

They also qualified a number of athletes for the Class LL meet and broke more school records.

The Knights began the week on Tuesday, April 24 by traveling to West Hartford to take on divisional Conard. Despite the fact that the Knights swept the relays, the Chieftains were faster after taking seven out of 11 events on the track. However, the Knights dominated the field after taking all but one of the seven events, sweeping the shot put, discus, and javelin. The Knights also swept the 800m and didn’t allow the Chieftains to sweep any events, earning their second win of the season with a 96-54 victory.

Besides all three of Southington’s relays taking first, other Knights with first-place performances on the day included the following: Kate Kemnitz in the 800m, Trinity Cardillo in the shot put and discus, Janette Wadolowski in the javelin, Tayler Riddick in the triple jump, Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault, and Amanda Brocki in the high jump.

Second-place finishes included the following: Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and high jump; Samantha Przybylski in the 100m and 200m; Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 1600m; Natalie Verderame in the 400m; Morgan Hubert in the 800m; Julia Groll in the shot put; Deborah Hannigan in the discus; and Alijah Vega in the javelin.

Third-place finishes included the following: Abby Connolly in the 100m and 200m, Kailey Schmarr in the 1600m, Meghan Sheline in the 400m, Wadolowski in the 300m hurdles, Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m, Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m, Alexandra Padden in the shot put, Groll in the javelin, Riddick in the long jump, Brocki in the triple jump, and Kayla Markette in the pole vault.

The following qualified for the state meet: the 4x800m, Connolly in the 100m (13.2), the 4x100m (50.2), the 4x400m (4:20.5), Cardillo in the shot put (33’9”), and Brocki in the high jump (4’8”).

Riddick, Connolly, Przybylski, and Verderame broke their own school record of 50.5 in the 4x100m that was set last season. Cardillo (discus, 92’9.5”) and Biscoglio (pole vault, 11’6”) improved their state marks.

O’Grady Relays

The Knights capped off the week by competing at the 38th annual O’Grady Relays, held at Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday, where they placed eighth out of 26 teams overall and fifth out of 11 teams in the large schools division. Danbury (87, 113.5) finished first overall and in the large schools division.

Out of 18 individual entries and 10 relays, the Knights came away with 12 medalists and two individual champions. Males and females combined, Southington finished with medalist performances in all but just one of the eight individual and relay events on Friday.

Amanda Howe outmuscled all of the other competitors in the field to lead the Knights to a pair of first-place finishes in the hammer throw (155’11”) and discus throw relay (127’4”), breaking her own school record (154’7”) in the hammer throw that she set last season. Hannigan (18th, 79’3”) and Cardillo (T22nd, 76’8”) aided Howe to help the Knights edge Hillhouse (266’6”) and win the discus throw relay out of 24 teams with an overall distance of 283’3”.

Southington’s other medalists included the following: Cardillo in the hammer throw (2nd) and shot put relay (4th); Howe in the shot put relay (2nd); Wadolowski in the javelin throw relay (2nd); Riddick, Przybylski, Connolly, and Verderame in the 800m sprint medley (3rd); Przybylski, Connolly, Verderame, and Kemnitz in the 1600m sprint medley (3rd); Victoria Godlewski, Sarah Meade, Maddie Hepp, and Scalise in the 4x100m shuttle hurdles (4th); Schmarr, Grace Michaud, Kemnitz, and Moquete-Volquez in the 4x1600m relay (5th); Riddick, Connolly, Przybylski, and Verderame in the 4x200m relay (5th); and the mixed 800m sprint medley (6th).

Shannon Litchfield, Bethany Andrews, Micaela Potamis, and Livvy Pizzitola qualified for the state meet in the 4x100m relay (53.65). Amanda Perkowski, Moquete-Volquez, Schmarr, and Minkiewicz qualified for the state meet in the 4x800m relay (10:54.48). Howe (shot put, 39’2”) and Wadolowski (javelin throw, 116’3”) improved their state marks.

The Knights will be back in action this week when they travel to Farmington on Tuesday, May 1. Southington is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.