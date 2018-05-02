Girls Lacrosse is battling

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight lacrosse team has dropped five of their last six games, but four of those losses were decided by fewer than three goals. Southington coach Jill Pomposi said that it’s not like the team isn’t playing well.

“We just have to get a little more drive,” said Pomposi. “We’re having moments of greatness and we do a really good job of playing as a team, but we need to really be on our A game from the start.”

As they enter the midpoint of the season,, the Knights need just four wins to qualify for the Class L Tournament. Pomposi said that the team has to focus on finishing great plays because there’s only so much time left.

“We’re excited and looking forward to this week,” said the coach. “The season’s not over yet, but we have to really focus.”

The Knights will be back on the turf this week with contests against divisional South Windsor (4-3), divisional Glastonbury (4-4), and Ellington (1-7). Southington is 2-5.

Win at Farmington

APRIL 23—The Knights broke a three-game losing streak on Monday with a 12-11 win at Farmington.

The Knights held a one-goal lead at the half and pulled away with four scores in the second half. Molly Dobratz netted the game-winning goal with just under four minutes remaining in regulation.

“We had the lead and the ball and then turned the ball over with maybe 30 seconds left,” said Pomposi. “Their keeper got a bad pass that bounced into her crease and launched it up to the 50. We just got lucky that we were more aggressive and had nowhere for their girls to go.”

Southington took 14 shots on goal.

Talie Richardson set the pace with four goals and three assists. Julia Jackman and Dobratz had three goals apiece. Julia Wells saved 11 of Farmington’s 17 shots to get the win.

Loss vs. Hall

APRIL 25—The Knights trailed by four at the end of the first half with just two goals and couldn’t break through their opponent’s stingy defense during a 10-7 home loss to Hall.

Four of Hall’s 10 goals were scored on free position, as their final goal of the first half came with 7.5 seconds showing on the clock. The Knights came as close as two in the second half and didn’t score their first goal of the game until there was under 12 minutes to play in the first half.

Southington took 19 shots on goal. Jackman paced the offense with three goals and an assist. Richardson scored twice. Wells saved 14 of Hall’s 24 shots in the cage.

“We were intimidated by their defense a little bit,” said Pomposi. They were collapsing very quickly, so if we didn’t take it straight to cage quick, it took us a little bit of time to make a smart option and work it around.”

Loss at Stamford

APRIL 27—The Knights finished the week with a 10-8 loss in Stamford.

Southington took 28 shots on goal. Richardson paced the offense with three goals, and Dobratz scored twice. Wells saved 12 of Stamford’s 16 shots in the cage.

“It was a battle and a tight game,” said Pomposi. “There were a lot of things that weren’t going our way, but we persevered and kept going. We just ran out of time. Really, if there five more minutes, it would have swung in our favor.”

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.