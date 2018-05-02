Fire report for the May 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 57 incidents from Monday, April 16 to Sunday, April 22:

Monday, April 16

1:30:14 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

1:54:58 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:20:15 a.m.,, 29 Hacienda Circle, Chimney or flue fire, confined

8:40:25 a.m., 81 Pine St., Arcing, shorted electrical

9:42:43 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

12:27:59 p.m., 43 Knox Dr., Flood assessment

1:50:20 p.m., 65 Scenic Dr., Water problem

1:54:35 p.m., 237 Wonx Spring Rd., Flood assessment

3:38:21 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, Dispatched and canceled en route

6:04:45 p.m., 42 W. Main St., Tavern 42, Smoke detector activation

7:02:36 p.m., 83 Monarch Dr., Flood assessment

9:35:01 p.m., 1104 Queen St., Hollywood, Water evacuation

9:48:34 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:27:11 p.m., 43 Flanders Rd., Water evacuation

Tuesday, April 17

3:11:03 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

6:45:55 a.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Road freight or transport vehicle

9:59:06 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-691, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, April 18

5:22:21 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd. North, Alarm system activation, no fire

8:08:37 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

3:27:29 p.m., 235 Queen St., Noble, Biological hazard

3:33:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call

3:51:36 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system sounded

5:47:15 p.m., 15 Lagana Ave., Lock-out Building

6:19:21 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Malicious, mischievous false

9:56:27 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Smoke detector activation

Thursday, April 19

6:39:24 a.m., 384 Belleview Ave., Vehicle accident

7:23:36 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘N Tap, Alarm system sounded

11:20:37 a.m., 164 Winding Ridge, Smoke detector activation

2:23:54 p.m., 970 S. Main St., Pine Meadows, Alarm system sounded

2:27:07 p.m., 719 East St., Vehicle accident

3:41:17 p.m., 1909 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4:25:10 p.m., 834 Glacier Way, Medical assist, assist EMS

7:35:45 p.m., 29 Roxbury Rd., Cooking fire, confined

8:24:12 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Service Call

10:48:50 p.m., 845 Glacier Way, CO detector activation

Friday, April 20

1:06:01 a.m., Atwater St. and Marion Ave., Vehicle accident

6:22:40 a.m., 778 S. End Rd., Passenger vehicle fire

11:24:45 a.m., 300 Queen St., VNA Healthcare, Alarm system sounded

11:26:29 a.m., 1 Whitney Ave., Darling St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

1:37:31 p.m., 240 Atwater St., Gulf Shrimp, Unauthorized burning

2:58:49 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Special outside fire

6:49:18 p.m., Queen St. and Town Line Rd., Vehicle accident

10:14:10 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out Building

Saturday, April 21

6:53:45 a.m., Main St. and Vermont Ave., Vehicle accident

11:53:13 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Removal of victim(s)

12:39:09 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

12:56:05 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

2:20:12 p.m., 92 Center Ct., Dumpster or other outside trash

8:54:38 p.m., Queen St. and Birch St., Vehicle accident

9:53:51 p.m., 39 Burritt St., HazMat release investigation

11:39:46 p.m., 131 W. Center St., Vehicle accident

Sunday, April 22