Fire report for the May 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 57 incidents from Monday, April 16 to Sunday, April 22:
Monday, April 16
- 1:30:14 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:54:58 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 8:20:15 a.m.,, 29 Hacienda Circle, Chimney or flue fire, confined
- 8:40:25 a.m., 81 Pine St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 9:42:43 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 12:27:59 p.m., 43 Knox Dr., Flood assessment
- 1:50:20 p.m., 65 Scenic Dr., Water problem
- 1:54:35 p.m., 237 Wonx Spring Rd., Flood assessment
- 3:38:21 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, Dispatched and canceled en route
- 6:04:45 p.m., 42 W. Main St., Tavern 42, Smoke detector activation
- 7:02:36 p.m., 83 Monarch Dr., Flood assessment
- 9:35:01 p.m., 1104 Queen St., Hollywood, Water evacuation
- 9:48:34 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 11:27:11 p.m., 43 Flanders Rd., Water evacuation
Tuesday, April 17
- 3:11:03 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 6:45:55 a.m., 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Road freight or transport vehicle
- 9:59:06 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-691, Vehicle accident
Wednesday, April 18
- 5:22:21 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd. North, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 8:08:37 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
- 3:27:29 p.m., 235 Queen St., Noble, Biological hazard
- 3:33:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call
- 3:51:36 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system sounded
- 5:47:15 p.m., 15 Lagana Ave., Lock-out Building
- 6:19:21 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Malicious, mischievous false
- 9:56:27 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Smoke detector activation
Thursday, April 19
- 6:39:24 a.m., 384 Belleview Ave., Vehicle accident
- 7:23:36 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood ‘N Tap, Alarm system sounded
- 11:20:37 a.m., 164 Winding Ridge, Smoke detector activation
- 2:23:54 p.m., 970 S. Main St., Pine Meadows, Alarm system sounded
- 2:27:07 p.m., 719 East St., Vehicle accident
- 3:41:17 p.m., 1909 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 4:25:10 p.m., 834 Glacier Way, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:35:45 p.m., 29 Roxbury Rd., Cooking fire, confined
- 8:24:12 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Service Call
- 10:48:50 p.m., 845 Glacier Way, CO detector activation
Friday, April 20
- 1:06:01 a.m., Atwater St. and Marion Ave., Vehicle accident
- 6:22:40 a.m., 778 S. End Rd., Passenger vehicle fire
- 11:24:45 a.m., 300 Queen St., VNA Healthcare, Alarm system sounded
- 11:26:29 a.m., 1 Whitney Ave., Darling St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 1:37:31 p.m., 240 Atwater St., Gulf Shrimp, Unauthorized burning
- 2:58:49 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Special outside fire
- 6:49:18 p.m., Queen St. and Town Line Rd., Vehicle accident
- 10:14:10 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out Building
Saturday, April 21
- 6:53:45 a.m., Main St. and Vermont Ave., Vehicle accident
- 11:53:13 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Removal of victim(s)
- 12:39:09 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 12:56:05 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 2:20:12 p.m., 92 Center Ct., Dumpster or other outside trash
- 8:54:38 p.m., Queen St. and Birch St., Vehicle accident
- 9:53:51 p.m., 39 Burritt St., HazMat release investigation
- 11:39:46 p.m., 131 W. Center St., Vehicle accident
Sunday, April 22
- 4:53:12 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 3:05:12 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s Wholesale, Natural vegetation fire
- 3:19:58 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
- 3:37:43 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Grass fire
- 4:55:10 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 6:29:15 p.m., 132 Spring Lake Rd., Smoke detector activation