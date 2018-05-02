Dining listings for the May 4 edition

SATURDAY, MAY 5

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Cost is $7 (children under 5 are free) and includes baked potatoes with a choice of any or all seven toppings (“Garbage Can Special”), or a bowl of homemade soup as well as dessert and beverages. The silent auction features theme baskets, gift cards and donated services. Proceeds will benefit the church’s local service opportunities. Tickets at the door or in advance. Call (860) 628-8121 or visit First Baptist Church – Southington on Facebook.

SUNDAY, MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 9 a.m. to noon at the Southington Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. Cost is $10 per person (discount for children under 5), and includes scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, toast, coffee and mimosas. Moms will receive a complimentary rose. Advanced tickets for sale in the Tap Room or at the door. More info, call (860) 628-6682.