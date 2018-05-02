Boys volleyball finds its stride; wins three in a row

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Southington coach Lou Gianacopolos said his volleyball team’s potential is limitless. After two more 3-0 sweeps and a 3-1 victory this past week, it’s starting to look like he’s right.

The Knights have surrendered just five sets in their seven wins, and they are starting to gain momentum.

Gianacopolos said that his players have a lot of room for improvement, and if his players are able to apply what he’s teaching, then they’ll continue to improve.

“Some are finding difficulties to perform the tasks that we’re asking multiple times in a row, and it’s not complementary yet,” said Gianacopolos. “Just like parenting, you have to keep showing it and showing it all that you can.”

Gianacopolos said that the team is playing together a little better, and he’s been able to finalize the team’s lineups. He said that he’s finding out that there are players that have the ability to be a part of the starting six that are not in the starting six.

The team is deep in the lineup in some positions, but Gianacopolos said that he’s still waiting for the moment when those little things that he’s teaching become repetitive with the athletes, so he can move on to something else.

“Certain positions that we have in the game are well above the others, and I can’t push those any further until the others step up to the level of everyone else,” said Gianacopolos. “The team has a lot more potential to grow, but I’m waiting for the others to catch up. We can’t start running until we can walk.”

The Knights will be back on the hardwood this week when they host divisional Newington (9-1) on Monday, April 30 and then head out on the road for divisional Simsbury (2-8) on Friday, May 4. Southington is 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the CCC West Division.

Win vs. Farmington

APRIL 23—The offensive and serving prowess of Tim Walsh helped the Knights begin the week on Monday with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) of Farmington at home.

Walsh paced the offense with 11 kills and went 9-for-13 serving with three aces. Will Pfanzelt missed just one serve behind the line, going 11-for-12 with three aces. Niko Sophroniou (12 digs) and Rocco Possidento (2 blocks) anchored the defense, and Zack Morgan distributed 19 assists.

Win at Maloney

APRIL 25—An even balance of contributions from multiple players on both sides of the ball lifted the Knights to their fifth shutout of the season a couple days later with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) at Maloney.

Morgan went 10-for-10 serving three aces and dished out 14 assists. Pfanzelt led the offense with seven kills, and Sophroniou anchored the defense with 17 digs. Adam Hunter went 13-for-15 behind the service line with seven aces, and Walsh went 13-for-17 serving with five aces.

Win at Hall

APRIL 27—Southington capped off the week on Friday with a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15) at divisional Hall, as the all-around play of Walsh and Sophroniou powered the Knights to their sixth-straight win to remain undefeated in the division.

Walsh marshaled the offense with 12 kills, went 12-for-14 from behind the line with a pair of aces, and contributed 13 digs and a pair of blocks on defense. Sophroniou went 23-for-25 serving with three aces, and helped anchor the defense with 18 digs. Possidento (4 blocks) and JJ Clark (3 blocks) contributed to the other half of the defense, and Morgan handled 22 assists.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.