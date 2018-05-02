Boys tennis team beats Newington

Southington’s doubles tandems surrendered just five games combined and powered the Blue Knight tennis team to their second-straight win in their lone match of the week on Tuesday, April 24 with a 6-1 victory over Newington at home.

In singles, No. 1 Matt Balaoing, No. 3 Andrew Kudla, and No. 4 Tyler Heidgerd won in straight sets. Balaoing dropped just two games. No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki fell in straight sets.

In doubles, No. 1 Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, No. 2 Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol, and No. 3 Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets. Chudy-Kryzanski dropped just one game.

The Knights will be back on the courts this week with a match for all five days. Those matches include Platt (1-5), Farmington (4-1), New Britain (1-3), Enfield-Somers (2-5), and Manchester (4-1). Southington is 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the CCC West Region.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.