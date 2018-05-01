Weekly scoreboard for the May 4 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, April 23 and Sunday, April 29. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Baseball

New Britain 9, Southington 8

(8 innings)

Monday, April 23

At Southington

NEW BRITAIN

PLAYER AB R H BI Rivera, ss 4 0 1 1 Homar, 3b 5 0 0 1 Gajda, c 3 0 0 0 Quinn, ph 1 0 0 0 Santiago, p 4 1 0 0 M.Rodriguez, rf 4 2 1 0 Adorno, 2b 3 2 1 1 Burges, 1b 3 2 1 0 K.Rodriguez, lf 3 1 1 1 Burgos, ph 1 1 0 0 Alvarado, cf 3 0 2 3 Totals 34 9 7 7

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 5 1 0 0 Chiaro, rf 4 1 2 0 Paradis, lf 4 1 3 3 Mercier, 1 3 1 2 1 Worth, ss 4 1 1 0 Kohl, cf 4 1 1 2 Leifort, 3b 3 0 0 0 Kavanaugh, ph 1 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 4 1 1 0 Panarella, c 4 1 2 0 Totals 36 8 12 6

3B—Kohl. 2B—Paradis (2), Panarella. BB—Rivera. SAC—Adorno, Burgos, Alvarado.

New Britain 043 000 02 — 9 6 4

Southington 005 000 21 — 8 12 9

NEW BRITAIN IP H R ER BB K Santiago 6.3 4 7 7 0 3 Rivera, W 1.7 1 1 0 1 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Mercier 2.0 0 4 0 1 0 Gaudio 1.0 1 3 3 0 1 Neuman, L 5.0 7 2 0 0 7

Records—NBHS, 4-3. SHS, 4-5.

Southington 15, Conard 3

(6 innings)

Tuesday, April 24

At Conard HS, West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 4 2 2 1 Chiaro, rf 3 1 1 0 Paradis, lf 5 2 3 3 Mercier, dh 5 2 2 1 Kohl, cf 2 0 0 0 Martin, rf 1 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 4 1 2 2 Kavanaugh, 1b 0 0 0 0 Panarella, c 3 2 2 3 Vargas, c 0 0 0 0 Meade, 3b 3 1 1 – Romano, ss 3 1 1 1 Leifert, ph 1 0 1 0 Strong, pr 0 1 0 0 Totals 34 15 15 13

CONARD

PLAYER AB R H BI Langevin, p 4 0 0 0 Carabello, rf 3 1 2 0 LaRosa, dh 3 1 1 0 Jones, 3b 3 0 1 2 Niman, 1b 3 1 1 0 Wolski, 2b 1 0 1 1 Main, cf 3 0 1 0 Ferruci, c 2 0 0 0 Wilson, ph 1 0 0 0 Farley, lf 3 0 1 0 Totals 26 3 8 3

HR—Panarella. 3B—Chiaro, CHS. 2B—Topper, Paradis (2), CHS. BB—Topper, Chiaro, Kohl, Panarella, Meade, CHS 2. HBP—Chiaro. Southington 104 00-10 x — 15 15 2

Conard 000 120 x — 3 8 4

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Worth, W 4.3 8 3 3 1 3 Verrilli 0.7 0 0 0 1 0 Meade 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 CONARD IP H R ER BB K Carabello 5.0 10 10 7 5 3 Ribaro, T6 1.0 5 5 4 0 0

Records—SHS, 4-5. CHS, 3-4.

Bristol Eastern 9, Southington 1

Thursday, April 26

At Southington

BRISTOL EASTERN

PLAYER AB R H BI Fradette, ss 5 1 2 0 D’Amato, 2b 4 1 1 0 Nohilly, p 2 1 0 0 Goulet, 3b 5 1 2 5 Hickey, cf 4 1 1 0 Pierce, 1b 3 1 3 0 Sassu, rf 4 1 2 1 Bernier, c 2 0 0 0 Dauphinee, ph 0 0 0 0 Latko, pr 0 1 0 0 DeNote, lf 3 0 1 1 McPhee, ph 0 1 0 0 Totals 32 9 12 7

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Topper, 2b 4 0 2 0 Chiaro, rf 3 1 2 0 Paradis, lf 4 0 1 0 Mercier, dh 3 0 1 1 Panarella, c 4 0 0 0 Meade, 3b 2 0 0 0 Leifert, 3b 1 0 0 0 Neuman, 1b 2 0 1 0 Kohl, cf 2 0 0 0 Martin, ph 1 0 0 0 Worth, ss 1 0 0 0 Romano, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 7 1

HR—Goulet. 2B—Fradette, Hickey, Chiaro. BB—D’Amato, Nohilly (3), Pierce, Dauphinee, Chiaro, Neuman, Worth. HBP—Hickey. SAC—Bernier, McPhee, Mercier.

Bristol Eastern 000 700 2 — 9 12 2

Southington 001 000 0 — 1 7 5

BRISTOL EASTERN IP H R ER BB K Nohilly, W 6.0 7 1 1 2 2 Fradette 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Krar, L 3.7 6 6 3 4 3 Weed 2.3 4 1 0 0 2 Gaudio 1.0 2 2 1 2 0

Records—BEHS, 7-3. SHS, 5-6.

Softball

Southington 13, Newington 3

Monday, April 23

At Newington

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Myrick, cf 4 2 3 0 Lipski, cf 1 0 1 0 Malachowski, rf 2 1 1 2 Greco, rf 2 1 1 1 Marotto, ss 4 1 1 0 Lamson, c 2 1 1 1 Zazzaro, p 3 1 2 3 Fernandez, pr 0 1 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 4 2 2 0 Gendron, 3b 2 0 0 0 Rocha, 3b 2 1 1 0 Gunderson, lf 3 1 2 4 Perugini, lf 1 0 1 1 Beaupre, 2b 3 1 1 0 Rogers, 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 13 17 2

NEWINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gonzales, ss 3 1 0 0 Deluca, eh 2 0 0 0 Thureson, 1b 2 0 0 1 Pantano, p 3 0 0 0 Stegmaier, c 3 0 1 0 Rincon, lf 3 1 1 0 Dave, 3b 1 0 0 0 Jelm, of 3 1 0 0 Akerley, of 3 0 1 0 Totals 23 3 3 1

HR—Zazzaro, Gunderson. 3B—Greco, Rocha. 2B—Marotto, Ferrante, Beaupre. BB—Malachowski, Zazzaro, Dave. HBP—Lamson. SAC—Lamson, Deluca, Thureson, Dave.

Southington 122 322 1 — 13 17 5

Newington 000 120 0 — 3 3 0

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 6.0 2 3 0 0 8 Theriault 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 NEWINGTON IP H R ER BB K Pantano, L 7.0 17 13 12 2 2

Records—SHS, 6-0. NHS, 2-4.

Southington 18, Hall 1

Tuesday, April 24

At Hall HS, West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Myrick, cf 4 2 1 0 Greco, cf 2 1 1 0 Rocha, 3b 4 1 1 0 Perugini, rf 1 1 1 0 Marotto, ss 2 1 1 0 Rose, ss 2 2 1 2 Lamson, c 1 1 1 4 Gendron, 3b 2 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 5 0 2 3 Fernandez, pr 0 1 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 2 2 1 1 Theriault, 1b 2 1 2 0 Gunderson, lf 2 2 1 0 Lipski, lf 2 0 0 0 Malachowski, rf 2 0 2 4 Williams, rf 2 1 1 0 Rogers, 2b 3 1 0 0 Beaupre, 2b 2 1 1 4 Totals 40 18 17 18

HALL

PLAYER AB R H BI Lazinsk, ss 3 0 0 0 Polun 3 1 1 0 G. Amato, 3b 3 0 0 0 I. Amato 3 0 1 1 Markie, p 3 0 0 0 Porth 2 0 0 0 Kootsookos, lf 2 0 0 0 Lubin 2 0 0 0 Stone 2 0 0 0 Totals 23 1 2 1

HR—Beaupre. 3B—Malachowski. 2B—Rose, Lamson, Zazzaro, Ferrante, Polun. BB—Marotto, Ferrante, Gunderson, Malachowski. SAC—Lamson (2).

Southington 191 000 7 — 18 17 0

Hall 000 000 1 — 1 2 3

SOUTHINGTON IP H R ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 2 1 1 0 12 HALL IP H R ER BB K Markie, L 7.0 17 18 10 4 4

Records—SHS, 7-0. HHS, 1-4.

Golf

Farmington 158, Southington 163

Monday, April 23

Par 36

At Farmington CC

Medalist (tie): Kevin Zipp, FHS, and John Gurrerra, FHS, 38.

SOUTHINGTON (163)—1 Austin Carta, 39; 2 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn and CJ McManus, 42; 4, Max Chubet, 40.

FARMINGTON (158)—1 (tie), Kevin Zipp and John Gurrerra, 38; 3, Connor Palazzo, 39; 4, Jared Papa, 43.

Records—SHS, 1-2-1. FHS, 2-2.

Southington 156, Maloney 191

Thursday, April 26

Par 34

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: Cam Zegrzdyn, SHS, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (156)—1, Cam Zegrzdyn, 35; 2, Max Chubet, 36; 3, CJ McManus, 42; 4, Austin Carta, 43.

MALONEY (191)—1, Demetre Carnot, 41; 2, Anna Billings, 47; 3, Matt Bahre, 49; 4, Justin Boissonneault, 56.

Records—MHS, 1-1. SHS, 2-2-1.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Farmington 0

(25-21, 25-18, 25-21)

Monday, April 23

At Farmington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 14-for-14 serving, 19 assists, 1 attack, 8 digs; Niko Sophroniou, 13-for-15 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 18 digs; Rocco Possidento, 12 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; William Pfanzelt, 11-for-12 serving, 3 aces, 13 assists, 17 attacks, 6 kills, 5 digs; Connor Brush, 1 assist, 8 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Adam Hunter, 4-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Tim Walsh, 9-for-13 serving, 3 aces, 28 attacks, 11 kills, 8 digs; Justin Miranda, 8-for-11 serving, 1 ace; Dan Hunter, 1 dig; Jonathan Clark, 8 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block.

Opponent : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 5-1. FHS, 2-4.

Southington 3, Maloney 0

(25-12, 25-12, 25-19)

Wednesday, April 25

At Maloney HS, Meriden

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 10-for-10 serving, 3 aces, 14 assists, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Niko Sophroniou, 4-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 17 digs; Rocco Possidento, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; John Idian, 2-for-2 serving, 1 ace, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; William Pfanzelt, 7-for-7 serving, 6 assists, 18 attacks, 7 kills, 5 digs; Brett Hunter, 4-for-4 serving, 4 assists, 3 attacks, 1 block; Adam Hunter, 13-for-15 serving, 7 aces, 5 attacks, 3 kills,1 digs; Tim Walsh, 13-for-17 serving, 5 aces, 15 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Robert Cantillon, 2 attacks, 1 kill; Justin Miranda, 2-for-3 serving, 3 digs; Scott Crooks, 2 attacks; Tyler Peruta, 2-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 2 attacks, 1 kill; Dan Hunter, 6 digs; Jonathan Clark, 4-for-5 serving, 1 ace, 5 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block.

Maloney : Russell Lozowski, 5 kills; Michael Coitrone, 4 kills, 2 blocks.

Records—SHS, 6-1. MHS, 1-7.

Southington 3, Hall 1

(21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15)

Friday, April 27

At Hall HS, West Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Zack Morgan, 22-for-22 serving, 22 assists, 4 digs; Tim Walsh, 12-for-14 serving, 2 aces, 34 attacks, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 assist, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; William Pfanzelt, 14-for-14 serving, 1 aces, 14 assists, 24 attacks, 11 kills, 1 blocks, 7 digs; Adam Hunter, 2-for-3 serving, 17 attacks, 5 kills, 1 blocks, 6 digs; Jonathan Clark, 19 attacks, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Niko Sophroniou, 23-for-25 serving, 3 aces, 3 attacks, 18 digs; John Idian, 8-for-8 serving, 1 attack, 7 digs; Brett Hunter, 1 assists, 10 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs; Justin Miranda, 8-for-9 serving, 2 digs.

Opponent : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 7-1. HHS, 6-3.

Girls Lacrosse

Southington 12, Farmington 11

Monday, April 23

At Farmington

Southington 08 04 — 12

Farmington 07 04 — 11

First half—1, Talie Richardson, SHS, 23:50; 2, Isabel Wagner, FHS, 23:12; 3, Julia Jackman (Richardson), SHS, 23:33; 4, Wagner, FHS, 21:56; 5, Jackman (Richardson), SHS, 21:01; 6, Richardson, SHS, 18:48; 7, Richardson, SHS, 18:14; 8, Emma Doran (Richardson), SHS, 17:59; 9, Mel Auclair, FHS, 15:18; 10, Doran, SHS, 13:40; 11, Ali Sheehy, FHS, 9:52; 12, Wagner, FHS, 8:46; 13, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 8:28; 14, Katie Gregory, FHS, 7:32: 15, Gregory, FHS, 5:18.

Secnd half—16, Sheehy, FHS, 28:02; 17, Sheehy, FHS, 21:50; 18, Richardson, SHS, 17:55; 19, Annika Sager, FHS, 17:06; 20, Dobratz, SHS, 15:15: 21, Jackman, SHS, 12:46; 22, Sheehy, FHS, 5:35; 23, Dobratz, SHS, 3:54.

Shots—SHS, 20. FHS, 22.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 11. Allie Kawiecki, FHS, 8.

Records—SHS, 2-3. FHS, 2-4.

Hall 10, Southington 7

Wednesday, April 25

At Southington

Hall 03 04 — 10

Southington 03 04 — 07

First half—1, Anne Tulikangas, HHS, 22:48; 2, Chloe Nordyke, HHS, 20:38; 3, Julia Jackman, SHS, 11:40; 4, Natalie Nordyke, HHS, 8:55; 5, Talie Richardson (Jackman), SHS, 7:59; 6, Tulikangas, HHS, 5:05; 7, Chase Gengras, HHS, 4:47; 8, C.Nordyke, HHS, 0:07.5.

Second half—9, Richardson (Lauren Graef), SHS, 22:20; 10, Jackman (Richardson), SHS, 20:57; 11, Avery Polk, HHS, 16:14; 12, C.Nordyke, HHS, 15:01; 13, Lola Smith, HHS, 13:33; 14, Molly Dobratz (Gabby Fiora), SHS, 10:04; 15, C.Nordyke, HHS, 8:03; 16, Jackman, SHS, 3:58; 17, Autumn Swain, SHS, 3:17.

Shots—HHS, 24. SHS, 18.

Saves—Maya Borden, HHS, 8. Julia Wells, SHS, 14.

Records—HHS, 7-1. SHS, 2-4.

Stamford 10, Southington 8

Friday, April 27

At Stamford

Southington 03 05 — 08

Stamford 07 03 — 10

First half—1, Talie Richardson, Southington, 24:03; 2, Mel Sanchez (Kelly Jagodzinski), Stamford, 18:44; 3, Brooke Lynch, Southington, 18:37; 4, Jagodzinski, Stamford, 16:10; 5, Syd Leeds, Stamford, 4:56; 6, Jagodzinski, Stamford, 2:59; 7, Sanchez, Stamford, 1:40; 8, Sanchez, Stamford, 1:30; 9, Molly Dobratz, Southington, 0:56; 10, Sanchez, Stamford, 0:24.

Second half—11, Sanchez, Stamford, 22:54; 12, Emma Doran, Southington, 24:13; 13, Olivia LaBella, Stamford, 17:20; 14, Dobratz, Southington, 15:16; 15, Lauren Graef (Richardson), Southington, 11:17; 16, Jagodzinski, Stamford, 7:54; 17, Richardson, Southington, 3:47; 18, Richardson, Southington, 2:07.

Shots—Southington, 21. Stamford, 22.

Saves—Julia Wells, Southington, 12. Reaging Hyppolite, Stamford, 13.

Records—Southington, 2-5. Stamford, 2-10..

Boys Lacrosse

Conard 12, Southington 5

Thursday, April 26

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Southington 03 00 00 02 — 05

Conard 03 04 02 03 — 12

Goals— SHS (5) : Ethan Thomson, Evan Johanns (3), Angelo Plantamuro. CHS (12) : Derek O’Connor (4), Luke Seraechny (4), Ben Hallerbach, Grant O’Connor (3). .

Assists— SHS : none. CHS (7) : Patrick Mahon, Shane Carr, Gabe Suarez (4), Cole Johnson.

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 21.

Records—SHS, 4-4. CHS, 6-3.

Southington 12, Valley Regional 7

Saturday, April 28.

At Southington

Valley Regional 02 01 01 03 — 07

Southington 03 03 04 02 — 12

Goals— VRHS (7) : Rick Persco, Sean Cole, Charlie Ferrucci (2), Finn Miller (2), Cam Miller. SHS (12) : Tagan Welch (4), Ethan Thomson (3), Evan Johanns (2), Dylan Rodriguez, Angelo Plantamuro, Jack Tedone.

Assists— VRHS (3) : Persco, Cole, Ferrucci. SHS (5) : Johanns (5).

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 16.

Records—VRHS, 3-5. SHS, 5-4.

Girls Tennis

Southington 7, New Britain 0

Monday, April 23

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Lela Schhvedlidze, NBHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Sarah Belal, NBHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Larissa Tabb, NBHS, 6-3, 6-1; 4, Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Jenny Ketkeoasmy, NBHS, 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, def. Audrey Belliveau-Zoe Hyres, NBHS, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Gianna Wadowski-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Claire Palin-JuJu Oliver, NBHS, 6-3, 6-1; 3, Emma Wojcicki-Kate Hardy, SHS, def. Danya Alboslani-Yajaira Asimbaya, NBHS, 6-4, 6-4.

Records—NBHS, 4-2. SHS, 4-2.

Farmington 5, Southington 2

Thursday, April 26

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Rachel Powell, FHS, 6-2, 6-3; 2, Krithika Santhanam, FHS, def. Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Anusha Nagella, FHS, 6-3, 6-3; 4, Sanmati Choudhary, FHS, def. Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Katie Powell-Joanne Le, FHS, def. Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, SHS, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; 2, Nidhi Patel-Michelle Mordasiewicz, FHS, def. Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, 7-5, 6-3; 3, Hhaoyi Wang-Ava Ferrari, FHS, def. Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki, SHS, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Records—FHS, 3-1. SHS, 4-3.

Boys Tennis

Southington 6, Newington 1

Tuesday, April 24

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Sean Davis, NHS, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Matt Utter, NHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-0, 6-2; 3, Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. David Magsayo, NHS, 6-0, 6-3; 4, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, def. A. Rahman, NHS, 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES

1, Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, SHS, def. Dan Lasota-Sam Johnson, NHS, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol, SHS, def. Josh Ellis-Gynno Bacaoco, NHS, 6-2, 6-0; 3, Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski, SHS, def. Mike Zhai-Lukas Klin, NHS, 6-2, 6-0.

Records—NHS, 4-4. SHS, 4-1.

Boys Track

Southington 90, Conard 60

Tuesday, April 24

At Conard HS, West Hartford

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 8:38.

4x100m relay—1, CHS, 44.5.

110m hurdles—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.5; 2, Jack Terray, SHS, 18.2; 3, Cameron Clynes, SHS, 20.5.

100m—1,John Carreiro, SHS, 11.6; 2, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 11.6; 3, James Ringrose, SHS, 11.6.

1600m—1, Connor Leone, SHS, 4:45.9; 2, Ian Saegers, CHS, 4:46.5; 3, Matthew Penna, SHS, 4:46.9.

400m—1, Christopher Chukwura, CHS, 52.8; 2, Trevor Porter, SHS, 53.0; 3, Joseph Verderame, SHS, 53.7.

300m IH—1, David Newman, CHS, 48.2; 2, Yonas Getachew, CHS, 48.2; 3, Craig McPherson, SHS, 48.9.

800m—1, Ryan Slesinski, SHS, 2:04.9; 2, Shane Leone, SHS, 2:06.2; 3, Saegers, CHS, 2:12.5.

200m—1, Sam Musto, CHS, 23.3; 2, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 23.5; 3, Chukwura, CHS, 24.3.

3200m—1, Tyler Remigino, CHS, 10:08.9; 2, C. Leone, SHS, 10:14.0; 3, Penna, SHS, 10:15.5.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 3:39.2.

Javelin—1, Jamie Lamson, SHS, 148’1”; 2, Cameron Clynes, SHS, 136’1”; 3, Jack Herms, SHS, 130’10”.

Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 41’0”; 2, Jared Reisner, CHS, 39’1.5”; Samuel McCarty, SHS, 36’7.5”.

Discus—1, Monson, SHS, 107’8”; 2, Zander Boehm, CHS, 93’5”; 3, Tim Licht, CHS, 89’9”.

Long jump—1, Chukwura, CHS, 19’10.25”; 2, Rogers, SHS, 18’8.25”; 3, Joseph Wojciechowski, CHS, 18’7.75”.

Triple jump—1, Brady Paulus, CHS, 40’8.5”; 2, Jeffery Hannigan, SHS, 39’5.57”; 3, Wojciechowski, CHS, 37’0”.

Pole vault—1, Zachary Burleigh, SHS, 12’6”; 2, Casey Selinske, SHS, 12’0”; 3, Russell Hotchkiss, SHS, 9’6”.

High jump—1, Wojciechowski, CHS, 5’10”; 2, Brady Paulus, CHS, 5’8”; 3, Hannigan, SHS, 5’8”.

Records—SHS, 2-2.

O’Grady Relays

Friday, April 27 to Saturday, April 28

At Danbury HS

Team results—(26 teams) 1, Danbury, 65; 2, Staples, 50; 3, Newtown, 47.50; 4, Trumbull, 43; 5, Derby, 33; 6, Darien, 32; 7, New Milford, 27; 8, East Lyme, 26; 9, Greenwich, 25.50; 10 (tie), Haddam-Killingworth and Jonathan Law, 23; 12, Fairfield Ludlowe, 22; 13, Southington, 18; 14, Pomperaug, 17.50; 15, Sheehan, 17; 16, New Canaan, 17; 17, Wethersfield, 14; 18, Windsor, 14; 19, Weston, 13; 20, Seymour, 13; 21, Bloomfield, 10.50; 22, Nonnewaug, 10; 23 (tie), Hillhouse, Amity, and Joel Barlow, 6; 26, New Fairfield, 3; 27, Montclair Kimberley, 2; 28, Crosby, 1.

Large schools—(10 teams) 1, Danbury, 82.5; 2, Newtown, 77; 3, Trumbull, 70; 4, Staples, 68; 5, Darien, 62; 6, New Milford, 57; 7, Greenwich, 48; 8, Southington, 45; 9, Fairfield Ludlowe, 41; 10, Amity, 27.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x1600m—(9 relays) 1, Amity, 18:14.24 ; 2, Haddam-Killingworth, 18:38.23; 3, Newtown, 18:50.53; 4, Southington (Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna), 18:54.68; 5, Staples, 19:04.88; 6, Greenwich, 19:15.77.

800m sprint medley—(7 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 1:34.72; 2, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, Joseph Verderame, Elijah Rodriguez), 1:37.13; 3, Windsor, 1:38.03; 4, Jonathan Law, 1:38.56; 5, Newtown, 1:38.9; 6, Danbury, 1:42.2.

300m hurdles (individual)—(60 athletes) 1, Deri, Brett, Newtown, 39.79; 2, Mensah-Simms, Nathaniel, Danbury, 41.6; 3, Rodriguez, Elijah, Southington, 41.64; 4, Chilamkurthi, Akhil, East Lyme, 42.05; 5, Hayes, Nigel, Trumbull, 42.68; 6, Beiku, Alexander, Danbury, 43.17; 36, McPherson, Craig, Southington, 47.38.

2000m steeplechase—(40 athletes) 1, Nicholas, Eddie, Nonnewaug, 6:31.89; 2, Field, Elias, Nonnewaug, 6:32.32; 3, Escoda, Ryan, Newtown, 6:48.14; 4, Fengler, Stephen, Sheehan, 6:49.75; 5, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 6:50.09; 6, Malling, Andrew, New Canaan, 6:51.97; 24, Asido, Ryan, Southington, 7:38.72; 38, Maciejewski, Matthew, Southington, 8:52.86.

2000m steeplechase—(11 relays) 1, Nonnewaug, 20:53.1; 2, Danbury, 20:54.16; 3, Newtown, 21:36.07; 4, New Canaan, 21:48.14; 5, Darien, 22:09.62; 6, Greenwich, 22:20.7; 10, Southington, 23:21.67.

4x100m—(24 relays) 1, Danbury, 43.93; 2, Jonathan Law, 44.69; 3, Pomperaug, 44.77; 4, Sheehan, 45.08; 5, Derby, 45.71; 6, Southington (James Ringrose, Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, Johnny Carriero), 45.83.

4x200m—(21 relays) 1, Danbury, 1:30.62; 2, Windsor, 1:31.36; 3, Hillhouse, 1:32.4; 4, Derby, 1:34.96; 5, Greenwich, 1:35.92; 6, Pomperaug, 1:36.47; 10, Southington (Jamie Lamson, Tiim O’Shea, Carlos Velez, Ryan Middendorf), 1:40.65.

4x400m—(21 relays) 1, Danbury, 3:26.47; 2, Southington (James Ringrose, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Elijah Rodriguez), 3:30.88; 3, Staples, 3:36.34; 4, Newtown, 3:37.08; 5, Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:37.7; 6, Trumbull, 3:37.91.

4x800m—(19 relays) 1, Fairfield Ludlowe, 8:13.27; 2, Danbury, 8:13.32; 3, Southington (Jeffrey Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski), 8:16.34; 4, Staples, 8:18.05; 5, Newtown, 8:19.07; 6, New Fairfield, 8:31.59.

1600m sprint medley—(24 relays) 1, Weston, 3:39.15; 2, New Milford, 3:39.29; 3, Greenwich, 3:41.95; 4, Sheehan, 3:47.0; 5, East Lyme, 3:47.19; 6, Haddam-Killingworth, 3:47.25; 15, Southington (John Aligata, Carlos Velez, Teagan Duffy, Marcel Pratt), 4:06.7.

Distance medley—(20 relays) 1, Staples, 10:21.97; 2, Danbury, 10:41.68; 3, Haddam-Killingworth, 10:44.89; 4, East Lyme, 10:52.58; 5, Darien, 11:00.44; 6, Pomperaug, 11:13.57; 18, Southington (Lucca Riccio, Mike Dorsey, Jacob Morh, Tyler Salzillo), 12:15.92.

Pole vault—(20 relays) 1, Darien, 35’6”; 2, Staples, 33’0”; 2, Newtown, 33’0”; 4, East Lyme, 32’6”; 5, Trumbull, 30’0”; 6, Seymour, 28’6”; 8, Southington, 24’0”.

Pole vault (individual)—(50 athletes) 1 (tie), Burleigh, Zachary, Southington, and Llanos, Nathaniel, Danbury, and Jasinski, Aiden, Newtown, 12’6”; 4 (tie), Chisolm, Kayin, Darien, and Keeton, Geoffrey, Staples, and Vossler, Henry, Darien, 12’0”; 7, Selinske, Casey, Southington, 11’6”; NH, Hotchkiss, Russell, Southington.

Long jump—(26 relays) 1, Trumbull, 57’0.75”; 2, Jonathan Law, 56’6.5”; 3, Fairfield Ludlowe, 53’7.25”; 4, New Canaan, 53’6.25”; 5, Derby, 53’6”; 6, Weston, 53’2”; 12, Southington, 52’3”.

Long jump (individual)—(66 athletes) 1 (tie), Jones, Jack, Trumbull, and Montgomery, Zerion, Derby, J20’0”; 2, Batternay, Kevin, New Milford, J19’8.5”; 3, Chicha, Sam, Weston, J19’4.25”; 4 (tie), Karkos, Christian, Wethersfield, and Pincus-Coyle, Jack, Jonathan Law, J19’1.75”; 5, Guevara-Cragwell, Javan, Derby, J19’1.5”; 6, Orefice, John, Fairfield Lu, J19’1.25”; 15, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, J18’5.25”; 17, Clynes, Cameron, Southington, J18’3.75”; 54, Penta, Anthony, Southington, J15’6”.

Triple jump—(21 relays) 1, Derby, 124’4”; 2, Trumbull, 123’5.75”; 3, Sheehan, 116’8.25”; 4, Greenwich, 116’0.5”; , Staples, 113’4.5”; 6, Jonathan Law, 112’8.75”; 19, Southington, 35’3.5”.

Triple jump (individual)—(53 athletes) 1, Jones, Jack, Trumbull, 45’8.0”; 2, Guevara-Cragwell, Javan, Derby, 42’3.0”; 3, Wallace, Camdan, Sheehan, 41’10.25”; 4, Bianchi, Owen, Greenwich, 41’7.5”; 5, Fleischer, Cody, Derby, 41’2.75”; 6, Walker, Isaiah, Derby, 40’10.25”; 31, Penta, Anthony, Southington, 35’3.5”.

Shot put—(24 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 135’1”; 2, Staples, 123’0.5”; 3, Haddam-Killingworth, 123’0.25”; 4, New Canaan, 122’50”; 5, Darien, 121’0.25”; 6, New Milford, 118’8.5”; 9, Southington, 112’9.75”.

Shot put (individual)—(67 athletes) 1, Neary, Michael, Darien, 49’10”; 2, Elmady, Khaled, Brookfield, 49’8”; 3, Pruzinsky, Tristan, Derby, 46’6.5”; 4, Conley, Jack, New Canaan, 46’5”; 5, Williams, Aaron, Bloomfield, 46’0”; 6, Meadows, Jacob, New Milford, 45’9.5”; 16, Monson, Jake, Southington, 41’6”; 38, Bouchard, Owen, Southington, 36’0”; 43, McCarty, Samuel, Southington, 35’3.75”.

Discus—(24 relays) 1, Derby, 340’5”; 2, Newtown, 328’3”; 3, New Milford, 325’0”; 4, Haddam-Killingworth, 314’0”; 5, Trumbull, 304’0”; 6, Darien, 284’9”; 21, Southington, 185’5”.

Discus (individual)—(66 athletes) 1, Elmady, Khaled, Brookfield, 150’0”; 2, Foster, Kwesi, Windsor, 138’1”; 3, Jalowiec, Brian, Derby, 137’8”; 4, Mbaya, Bernardo, Crosby, 132’9”; 5, Pruzinsky, Tristan, Derby, 127’6”; 6, Meadows, Jacob, New Milford, 125’4”; 9, Monson, Jake, Southington, 116’5”; 59, McCarty, Samuel, Southington, 69’0”.

Javelin—(24 relays) 1, New Milford, 415’0”; 2, Seymour, 408’5”; 3, Amity, 372’11”; 4, Greenwich, 364’9”; 5, Joel Barlow, 362’11”; 6, Newtown, 361’4”; 18, Southington, 282’7”.

Javelin (individual)—(66 athletes) 1, Day, James, New Milford, 155’4”; 2, Klardies-Ditria, Cade, Seymour, 155’1”; 3, Grinnell, Andrew, New Milford, 153’6”; 4, Hagander, Austin, Darien, 147’0”; 5, Williams, Ryan, Newtown, 143’7”; 6, Clynes, Cameron, Southington, 143’3”; 7, Herms, Jack, Southington, 139’4”.

Mixed 800m sprint medley—(12 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:35.64; 2, Danbury, 1:36.23; 3, Pomperaug, 1:41.96; 4, Haddam-Killingworth, 1:42.34; 5, Trumbull, 1:42.37; 6, Southington, 1:42.95.

Girls Track

Southington 96, Conard 54

Tuesday, April 24

At Conard HS, West Hartford

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:24.

4x100m relay—1, SHS, 50.2.

110m hurdles—1, Isaela Glynn, CHS, 16.8; 2, Lily Scalise, SHS, 18.6; 3, Gabby Urso, CHS, 19.2.

100m—1, Elizabeth McMahon, CHS, 12.8; 2, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 13.2; 3, Abby Connolly, SHS, 13.2.

1600m—1, Liana Eisler, CHS, 5:31.4; 2, Anny Moquete Volquez, SHS, 5:58.2; 3, Kailey Schmarr, SHS, 5:58.7.

400m—1, Molly Binder, CHS, 1:00.9; 2, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:03.5; 3, Meghan Sheline, SHS, 1:05.6.

300m IH—1, Glynn, CHS, 50.4; 2, Scalise, SHS, 53.9; 3, Janette Wadolowski, SHS, 55.1.

800m—1, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 2:32.5; 2, Morgan Hubert, SHS, 2:35.2; 3, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:38.9.

200m—1, McMahon, CHS, 26.4; 2, Przybylski, SHS, 27.8; 3, Connolly, SHS, 28.3.

3200m—1, Chloe Scrimgeour, CHS, 12:11.9; 2, Julia Prescott, CHS, 12:22.5; 3, Livvy Pizzitola, SHS, 12:56.0.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:20.5.

Javelin—1, Wadolowski, SHS, 99’9”; 2, Alijah Vega, SHS, 99’6”; 3, Julia Groll, SHS, 87’7”.

Shot put—1, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 33’9”; 2, Julia Groll, SHS, 28’8.5”; 3, Alexandra Padden, SHS, 25’8.5”.

Discus—1, Cardillo, SHS, 92’9.5”; 2, Deborah Hannigan, SHS, 87’0”; 3, Groll, SHS, 71’10.5”.

Long jump—1, Libby McMahon, CHS, 17’1.5”; 2, Sonia Simon, CHS, 15’0”; 3, Taylor Riddick, SHS, 14’11.5”.

Triple jump—1, Riddick, SHS, 31’9”; 2, Jenna Kopp, CHS, 27’10”; 3, Amanda Brocki, SHS, 27’8”.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 11’6”; 2, Claire Ittleson, CHS, 8’6”; 3, Kayla Markette, SHS, 7’0”.

High jump—1, Brocki, SHS, 4’8”; 2, Scalise, SHS, 4’4”; 3, Kopp, CHS, 4’2”.

Records—SHS, 3-1.

O’Grady Relays

Friday, April 27 to Saturday, April 28

At Danbury HS

Team results—(26 teams) 1, Danbury, 87; 2, Trumbull, 50; 3, Greenwich, 45; 4, Fairfield Ludlowe, 41.50; 5, Hillhouse, 38; 6, Weston, 33; 7, Windsor, 33; 8, Southington, 30.50; 9, Bloomfield, 27; 10, Pomperaug, 26; 11, Shelton, 24; 12, Sheehan, 20; 13, Newtown, 18.50; 14, Seymour, 16.50; 15 (tie), New Milford and Darien, 15; 17, Nonnewaug, 14; 18, St. Joseph, 11; 19, Haddam-Killingworth, 10; 20 (tie), Amity and Jonathan Law, 5; 22 (tie), Wethersfield and Brookfield, 4; 24 (tie), New Fairfield and Staples, 3; 26, New Canaan, 3;

Large schools—(11 teams) 1, Danbury, 113.5; 2, Trumbull, 82; 3, Fairfield Ludlowe, 69.5; 4, Greenwich, 67; 5, Southington, 55; 6, Shelton, 44; 7, Newtown, 39.5; 8, Darien, 39.5; 9, New Milford, 36; 10, Amity, 20; 11, Staples, 9.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x1600m—(7 relays) 1, Haddam-Killingworth, 22:21.18; 2, Trumbull, 22:23.0; 3, Shelton, 23:06.61; 4, Greenwich, 23:25.37; 5, Southington (Kailey Schmarr, Grace Michaud, Kate Kemnitz, Anny Moquete Volquez), 23:27.4; 6, New Fairfield, 23:51.43.

800 sprint medley—(6 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 1:48.93; 2, Danbury, 1:51.29; 3, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame), 1:54.61; 4, Trumbull, 1:56.33; 5, Windsor, 1:58.8; 6, New Fairfield, 2:03.39.

4x100m shuttle hurdle—(7 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:11.12; 2, Trumbull, 1:11.85; 3, Greenwich, 1:16.8; 4, Southington (Victoria Godlewski, Sarah Meade, Maddie Hepp, Lily Scalise), 1:18.03; 5, Haddam-Killingworth, 1:21.69; 6(tie), St. Joseph and Danbury, DQ.

Girls hammer throw (individuals)—(10 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 155’11”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 117’9”; 3, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 110’7”; 4, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 104’1”; 5, Fiona Smith, Seymour, 98’1”; 6, Celyna Custodio, Danbury, 95’8”.

300m hurdles—(14 relays) 1, Pomperaug, 2:31.11; 2, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:35.5; 3, Greenwich, 2:37.63; 4, Trumbull, 2:37.97; 5, Danbury, 2:41.53; 6, Darien, 2:42.25; 9, Southington, 2:45.44.

300m hurdles (individuals)—(49 athletes) 1, Cook, Darcy, New Milford, 47.76; 2, Azar-Brandes, Isabella, Pomperaug, 47.79; 3, Marshall, Lissandra, Pomperaug, 49.63; 4, O’Connell, Paige, Fairfield Lu, 50.28; 5, Barbino, Cassandra, Nonnewaug, 50.99; 6, Aminawung, Clarisse, Sheehan, 51.22; 13, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 52.16; 29, Wadolowski, Janette, Southington, 54.4; 44, Godlewski, Victoria, Southington, 58.88.

2000m steeplechase—(6 relays) 1, Trumbull, 24:05.38; 2, Greenwich, 24:55.18; 3, Nonnewaug, 25:06.79; 4, Danbury, 25:31.08; 5, Southington, 27:18.11; 6, Seymour, 29:07.52.

2000m steeplechase (individuals)—(25 athletes) 1, Bibbey, Mary, Nonnewaug, 7:35.01; 2, McMillan, Hetty, Greenwich, 7:36.11; 3, Zaffina, Alessandra, Trumbull, 7:55.58; 4, Harris, Zoe, Greenwich, 8:00.63; 5, Carbone, Calyn, Trumbull, 8:04.35; 6, LoSchiavo, Margaret, Trumbull, 8:05.45; 15, Rogala, Jordyn, Southington, 8:45.61; 19, Famiglietti, Jenna, Southington, 9:08.8; 22, Hallett, Jasmine, Southington, 9:23.7.

4x100m—(23 relays) 1, Windsor, 49.93; 2, Danbury, 50.46; 3, Greenwich, 50.74; 4, Fairfield Ludlowe, 50.8; 5, Trumbull, 52.25; 6, Pomperaug, 52.39; 8, Southington (Shannon Litchfield, Bethany Andrews, Micaela Potamis, Livvy Pizzitola), 53.65.

4x200m—(20 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 1:42.48; 2, Windsor, 1:43.69; 3, Danbury, 1:46.7; 4, Shelton, 1:48.71; 5, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 1:50.19; 6, Amity, 1:53.27.

4x400m—(19 relays) 1, Windsor, 4:04.53; 2, Danbury, 4:08.79; 3, Weston, 4:09.35; 4, Bloomfield, 4:10.46; 5, Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:17.16; 6, Pomperaug, 4:18.04; 9, Southington (Meghan Sheline, Logan Fischer, Bethany Andrews, Livvy Pizzitola), 4:27.06.

4x800m—(20 relays) 1, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:41.02; 2, Danbury, 9:42.1; 3, New Milford, 9:59.02; 4, Windsor, 10:08.75; 5, Darien, 10:23.1; 6, Nonnewaug, 10:23.31; 14, Southington (Amanda Perkowski, Anny Moquete Volquez, Kailey Schmarr, Sarah Minkiewicz), 10:54.48.

1600m sprint medley—(21 relays) 1, Danbury, 4:17.93; 2, Weston, 4:20.07; 3, Southington (Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 4:25.12; 4, Greenwich, 4:31.69; 5, Brookfield, 4:32.1; 6, Sheehan, 4:32.94.

Distance medley—(20 relays) 1, Greenwich, 12:22.35; 2, Danbury, 12:23.72; 3, Pomperaug, 12:55.02; 4, Trumbull, 12:58.21; 5, Haddam-Killingworth, 13:06.07; 6, New Fairfield, 13:33.88; 13, Southington (Anny Moquete Volquez, Meghan Sheline, Sarah Minkiewicz, Laini Pizzitola), 14:06.8.

Pole vault—(15 relays) 1, Weston, 26’0”; 2, Trumbull, 21’6”; 3 (tie), Southington and Seymour, 21’0”; 5, Sheehan, 19’6”; 6, Shelton, 17’3”.

Pole vault (individual)—(29 athletes) 1, Phoenix, Stephanie, Sheehan, 10’6”; 2 (tie), Pawlowski, Lauren, Shelton, and Russell, Elise, Weston, 10’0”; 4 (tie), Rico, Sophia, Weston, and Ryan, Katie, Newtown, 9’6”; 6, Connolly, Kyra, Sheehan, 9’0”; 10 (tie), Shamus-Udicious, Ella, Southington, and Markette, Kayla, Southington, 7’3”; 23, Godlewski, Victoria, Southington, 6’6”.

Long jump—(20 relays) 1, Danbury, 47’10”; 2, Hillhouse, 46’8.5”; 3, Bloomfield, 46’7.5”; 4, Weston, 46’3.5”; 5, Trumbull, 45’11.5”; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 45’1”; 16, Southington, 39’5”.

Long jump (individual)—(57 athletes) 1, Kry, Meilee, Danbury, 18’1.5”; 2, Harris, Jahleah, Bloomfield, 17’3”; 3, Washington, Kristen, Hillhouse, 16’9.5”; 4, Fleischer, Rachel, Derby, 16’6.5”; 5, Regus, Erika, Danbury, 16’4.5”; 6, Stapleton, Tess, Fairfield Lu, 16’2.5”; 34, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 14’3”; 44, Brocki, Amanda, Southington, 13’2.5”; 53, Shamus-Udicious, Ella, Southington, 11’11.5”.

Shot put—(25 relays) 1, Danbury, 101’10.5”; 2, Bloomfield, 100’11.5”; 3, Hillhouse, 100’2.5”; 4, Shelton, 96’11.5”; 5, Newtown, 90’9”; 6, Darien, 85’8.5”; 13, Southington, 75’9.25”.

Shot put (individuals)—(68 athletes) 1, Custodio, Celyna, Danbury, 40’1”; 2, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 39’2”; 3, Moore, Leah, Hillhouse, 36’10”; 4, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, 36’7.25”; 5, Marston, Marley, Newtown, 35’5”; 6, Wilson, Justyce, Bloomfield, 34’8”.

Discus—(24 relays) 1, Southington, 283’3”; 2, Hillhouse, 266’6”; 3, Sheehan, 266’4”; 4, Jonathan Law, 256’5”; 5, Danbury, 247’2”; 6, Pomperaug, 243’4”.

Discus (individual)—(68 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 127’4”; 2, Winters, Shawna, Jonathan Law, 109’11”; 3, Brown, Amanda, Sheehan, 102’8”; 4, Moore, Leah, Hillhouse, 102’7”; 5, Custodio, Celyna, Danbury, 101’6”; 6, Mobley, Kailyn, Bloomfield, 97’9”; 18, Hannigan, Deborah, Southington, 79’3”; 22, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, 76’8”.

Javelin—(24 relays) 1, Shelton, 297’7”; 2, Seymour, 272’9”; 3, New Milford, 262’3”; 4, Newtown, 249’2”; 5, Sheehan, 239’3”; 6, Staples, 237’2”; 17, Southington, 203’4”.

Javelin (individual)—(68 athletes) 1, Dabiran, Yasmeen, Shelton, 116’11”; 2, Wadolowski, Janette, Southington, 116’3”; 3, Boyle, Kaleigh, Fairfield Lu, 105’1”; 4, Condo, Megan, Seymour, 99’9”; 5, Simington, Jackie, Shelton, 96’8”; 6, Sobin, Ashley, Seymour, 96’0”; 16, Groll, Julia, Southington, 87’1”.

Mixed 800m sprint medley—(12 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:35.64; 2, Danbury, 1:36.23; 3, Pomperaug, 1:41.96; 4, Haddam-Killingworth, 1:42.34; 5, Trumbull, 1:42.37; 6, Southington, 1:42.95.