HHC Senior Services welcomes community outreach manager

Hartford HealthCare Senior Services recently announced Cheryl Olson as the new community outreach manager. In this role, she is responsible for providing education to professional referral sources regarding the organization’s assisted living communities, services and continuum of care through outreach visits and professional events.

She is based at the Hartford HealthCare Senior Services office at 80 Meriden Ave.

Olson was most recently the sales manager at a large senior solutions company. She previously worked for Hartford HealthCare Senior Services as the media specialist and graphic designer from 2003 to 2015. She holds a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Quinnipiac University and is a graduate of numerous leadership academies, including LeadingAge Connecticut.

In addition, she holds an executive director certification from the Connecticut Assisted Living Association and Institute for Senior Living Education and has received multiple leadership awards. She represents Hartford HealthCare Senior Services on the Southington Chamber of Commerce.

Olson resides in Southington with her husband Tim, and two teenage sons, Ricky and Sean.

Hartford HealthCare Senior Services is a not for profit Hartford HealthCare Partner. For more information, visit www.hhcseniorservices.org.