Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 28

These are the results for Southington High School's varsity contests for Saturday, April 28.

Boys Lacrosse—An even balance of six goals in the first half and six goals in the second half improved the Blue Knights to a game above .500, helping them earn their fifth win of the season with a 12-7 victory over Valley Regional (3-5) at home. The Warriors hung around for most of the game, trailing the Knights by three at the half, but Southington’s aggressive style of play eventually overwhelmed them in the end. Tagan Welch marshaled the offense with four goals, and Ethan Thomson backed him with three scores. Evan Johanns contributed with a pair of goals and five assists. Garrett Brown finished with 16 saves in the cage. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to Sage Park to play Berlin (7-3) on Tuesday, May 1 and then pay a visit to divisional Simsbury (4-5) on Thursday, May 3. Southington is 0-1 in the CCC Central Division.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—Out of 17 individual entries and nine relays, the Blue Knights came away with 10 medalists and one individual champion at the 38th annual O’Grady Relays, held at Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday. The Knights finished 13th out of 28 teams overall with 18 points and eighth out of 10 teams with 45 points in the large schools division. Danbury (65, 82.5) finished first overall and in the large schools division. Males and females combined, Southington finished with medalist performances in all but just one of the eight individual and relay events on Friday. Zachary Burleigh skied high above the rest of the competition to lead the Knights with their only first-place finish in the O’Grady Relays after placing first in the pole vault relay with a height of 12’6”, tying his state mark for a second time this season. Casey Selinske tied for seventh in the same event with a mark of 11’6” to help the Knights finish eighth out of 20 teams with an overall height of 24 feet in the pole vault relays in liaison with Burleigh, which was their highest finish in the relay events. Southington’s other medalists included the following: Kolby Rogers, Jack Terray, Joseph Verderame, and Elijah Rodriguez in the 800m sprint medley (2nd); James Ringrose, Trevor Porter, Verderame, and Rodriguez in the 4x400m relay (2nd); Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles relay (3rd); Jeffrey Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, and Slesinski in the 4x800m relay (3rd); Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, and Matthew Penna in the 4x1600m relay (4th); Penna in the 2000m steeplechase relay (5th); Cameron Clynes in the javelin throw relay (6th); Ringrose, Rogers, Terray, and Johnny Carreiro in the 4x100m relay (6th); and the mixed 800m sprint medley (6th). John Aligata, Carlos Velez, Teagan Duffy, and Marcel Pratt broke the school record (4:15.87) in the 1600m sprint medley that was set last season with a time of 4:06.7. Rodriguez (41.64, 300m hurdles); Jake Monson (116’5”, discus throw); Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, and Slesinski (4x800m relay, 8:16.34); and Ringrose, Porter, Verderame, and Rodriguez (4x400m relay, 3:30.88) qualified the Class LL meet. The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Farmington on Tuesday, May 1. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—Out of 18 individual entries and 10 relays, the Lady Knights came away with 12 medalists and two individual champions at the 38th annual O’Grady Relays, held at Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday. The Knights finished eighth out of 26 teams overall with 30.5 points and fifth out of 11 teams with 55 points in the large schools division. Danbury (87, 113.5) finished first overall and in the large schools division. Males and females combined, Southington finished with medalist performances in all but just one of the eight individual and relay events on Friday. Amanda Howe outmuscled all of the other competitors in the field to lead the Knights to a pair of first-place finishes in the hammer throw (155’11”) and discus throw relay (127’4”), breaking her own school record (154’7”) in the hammer throw that she set last season. Deborah Hannigan (18th, 79’3”) and Trinity Cardillo (T22nd, 76’8”) aided Howe to help the Knights edge Hillhouse (266’6”) and win the discus throw relay out of 24 teams with an overall distance of 283’3”. Southington’s other medalists included the following: Cardillo in the hammer throw (2nd) and shot put relay (4th); Howe in the shot put relay (2nd); Janette Wadolowski in the javelin throw relay (2nd); Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, and Natalie Verderame in the 800m sprint medley (3rd); Przybylski, Connolly, Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz in the 1600m sprint medley (3rd); Victoria Godlewski, Sarah Meade, Maddie Hepp, and Lily Scalise in the 4x100m shuttle hurdles (4th); Kailey Schmarr, Grace Michaud, Kemnitz, and Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 4x1600m relay (5th); Riddick, Connolly, Przybylski, and Verderame in the 4x200m relay (5th); and the mixed 800m sprint medley (6th). Shannon Litchfield, Bethany Andrews, Micaela Potamis, and Livvy Pizzitola qualified for the Class LL meet in the 4x100m relay (53.65). Amanda Perkowski, Moquete-Volquez, Schmarr, and Sarah Minkiewicz qualified for the state meet in the 4x800m relay (10:54.48). Howe (shot put, 39’2”) and Wadolowski (javelin throw, 116’3”) improved their state marks. The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Farmington on Tuesday, May 1. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC West Colonial Division.

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Week 3—17-10 (9-5).

Week 4—27-19-1 (10-9-1).

Week 5—40-26-1 (13-7).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Softball (7-0).

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.5 (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

300m Hurdles (43.0)—Elijah Rodriguez, 41.64, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

100m Dash (11.5)—Kolby Rogers, 11.5, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

200m Dash (23.8)—Kolby Rogers, 23.5, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

400m Dash (53.5)—Trevor Porter, 53.0, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

800m Run (2:05.5)—Ryan Slesinski, 2:04.9, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x100m Relay (46.3)—44.7, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; John Carreiro, Trevor Porter, Kolby Rogers, James Ringrose, 45.5, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; 45.83, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

4x400m Relay (3:40)—James Ringrose, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Elijah Rodriguez, 3:30.88; 3:39.2, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, 8:16.34, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; 8:36.11, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; 8:38, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

Triple Jump (39’6”)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 39’11.5”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 45’7” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Discus Throw (115’)—Jake Monson, 116’5”, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

Javelin Throw (140’)—Jamie Lamson, 148’1”, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Cameron Clynes, 145’10”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 12’6” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; Casey Selinske, 12’ (2nd improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

100m Dash (13.3)—Samantha Przybylski, 13.0, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Livvy Pizzitola, 13.1, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Abby Connolly, 13.2, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

200m Dash (28.0)—Shannon Litchfield, 27.0 (1st improved), 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Samantha Przybylski, 27.62, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Natalie Verderame, 27.8, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

400m Dash (63.8)—Natalie Verderame, 61.8, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

1600m Run (5:40)—Kate Kemnitz, 5:33.6, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—50.2 (school record), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; 51.3, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; 52.08, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Shannon Litchfield, Bethany Andrews, Micaela Potamis, Livvy Pizzitola, 53.65, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

4x400m Relay (4:25)—4:20.5, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

4x800m Relay (11:00)—10:24, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Amanda Perkowski, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Kailey Schmarr, Sarah Minkiewicz, 10:54.48, 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School.

High Jump (4’8”)—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 39’2” (1st improved), 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; Trinity Cardillo, 33’9”, 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 139’1”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Trinity Cardillo, 92’9.5” (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School; Deborah Hannigan, 92’1”, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Janette Wadolowski, 116’3” (2nd improved), 4/28 at O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School; Alijah Vega, 107’ (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Julia Groll, 97’10” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Pole Vault (8’6”)—Megan Biscoglio, 11’6” (1st improved), 4/24 vs. Conard at Conard High School.

