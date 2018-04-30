Obituary: Wayne Domen, 68

Wayne Domen, 68, of Terryville, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at home. He was the husband of Denise (Wright) Domen.

He was born April 7, 1950 in Meriden, the son of the late John and Phyllis (Ferecchia) Domen. He had retired from Edmund’s Gages in Farmington.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Jonathan Domen and Christine of Cumberland, RI, Theresa Domen and Michael Domen of Terryville and 3 foster grandchildren. He also leaves his best friend since childhood, Paul Cipollone.

He was a Yankees fan and avid golfer.

The Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 5-8 p.m.

