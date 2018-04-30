Obituary: Rita C. Langevin, 51

Rita C. Langevin, 51, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain.

She was born Sept. 14, 1966 in Meriden, the daughter of Constance Marie (Charette) Langevin of Erie, PA, and the late Robert E. Langevin. She was a waitress at Steve’s Restaurant in Plantsville.

Besides her mother she is survived by her partner Michelle DellaVecchia of Plantsville, 4 children Christina Garcia of Old Lyme, Heather Garcia of Thomaston, Brandon Garcia of Norfolk and Joshua Garcia of Suffield, MA and 4 grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters Celine Ste. Marie of Erie, PA, Lisa Langevin of New Britain, Tammy Langevin of Bristol and Brenda Sukatski of Wolcott and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday 11:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donations may be made to gf.me/U/iah9d3.

