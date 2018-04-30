Obituary: Marion J. (Marotto) Giordano, 85

Marion J. (Marotto) Giordano, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at her home. She was the wife of the late Peter P. Giordano.

Born November 8, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Madeline (Rossi) Marotto. Marion was devoted to her family, her parents, siblings, and later to her beloved husband Peter and daughter Deana. She was married to Peter, the love of her life, for 42 years. She was the loving mother of her daughter Deana, her greatest gift in life. Marion loved her brother and sisters and had many cousins and several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and friends she loved deeply. She felt she was blessed to have so many cherished people in her life and be surrounded by so much love throughout her life.

Family meant everything to Marion. She shared many wonderful memories of her youth, growing up in a close-knit extended family with her many aunts, uncles, cousins and several friends. Marion spent her youth working at her beloved grandparent’s business, Rossi’s Farm in Enfield, CT and is where she developed her work ethic and learned about growing vegetables, operating a small business and the importance of giving to those in need in the community. Her favorite place on the farm was the greenhouse, where the air was filled with the beautiful scent of growing plants and flowers, a memory she fondly remembered and mentioned throughout her life.

Marion was devoted wife, mother and career woman. She began her career as an accountant at International Silver Company in Meriden, CT after she graduated from Pequot Business School, Meriden, CT. She began her career journey in banking as a part time teller at Southington Bank & Trust. During her time at SBT, she advanced quickly and was promoted to positions of higher rank and responsibility (working in several bank branches in the Southington-Hartford area) and achieved the position as Vice President, Branch Operations at CT Bank & Trust and maintained her position for the rest of her banking career. Marion was recognized by her peers as an expert in all facets of banking and established herself as a leader in the banking industry at a time when career opportunities were limited for women. She loved her career because she was able to help many people and businesses get established and was able to connect with and know several people in the community. After Marion retired from banking in 2004 from Bank of America, she would always be recognized by someone, a former customer she helped at one time to secure a mortgage for a home or loan to help someone start a business.

She was a lifelong resident of Southington and was proud member of the community she lived in and served. Marion had established many, long-lasting friendships in town throughout her life. Marion was a past member of the Southington Women Club and was in charge of the scholarship program for many years and was proud of her role to assist students finance a part of their college tuition. She enjoyed being a member of a great organization and to work with an exceptional team of women leaders in Southington. She also served at the American Cancer Society. She was a member of St. Thomas Church and was the May Queen in May 1950.

Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her husband, daughter and son-in-law whom she loved with her heart and soul and enjoying daily life with them. Marion had many cousins, nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews she was close to, loved and enjoyed being with. Her favorite time was spending holidays with her family, sharing a full table of traditional holiday dishes and desserts, creating wonderful memories for everyone. She cherished the many times she spent with her family at celebrations, gatherings and other special family events. She was always there to assist her family, giving advice, guidance, love and support to all of her family members.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deana Giordano-Gallo and husband Michael Gallo of Southington; two sisters, Marjorie Binkowski of Boca Raton, FL and Carol Croke and husband Daniel of Hampton, NH, and her sister-in-law, Joan Marotto of Vernon, CT. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Marotto. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. She also leaves behind her son-in-law’s family, the Gallo’s whom she loved as her own.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr , Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or.

