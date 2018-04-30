Obituary: Jeanne Anita (Gelinas) Bobrowiecki, 79

Jeanne Anita (Gelinas) Bobrowiecki, 79, passed away peacefully on 22 April 2018 surrounded by family at The Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, FL. She was the daughter of Noel and Lucienne (Castonguay) Gelinas.

Jeanne was born 25 January 1939 in Lawrence, MA and was raised in Concord, NH before moving to Southington, CT in her teens. She was a daily Communicant at Immaculate Conception (Southington, CT), St. Bernard (Sunrise, FL) and Lourdes Noreen McKeen (West Palm Beach, FL).

Jeanne loved helping others and was regarded as the rock of her family and thought of as the Counselor at work at The Peck Spring Company where she worked and retired from as an HR professional. Jeanne could always be counted on to provide a shoulder to cry on while dispensing sage advice or just being there to listen as the situation required.

Jeanne loved spending time with her family and could always be counted on for a warm smile and loving hug. Jeanne and John loved their 57 years together camping, going for long walks, and spending time first at their camp in Maine and then in Southern Florida where she and John loved the warm weather and family visits.

Jeanne is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, John Stanley Bobrowiecki Sr., and her sister Lucille (Gelinas) Allaire. Jeanne is survived by her children Col. John S. Bobrowiecki Jr (Ret) and his wife Brenda, Karen (Bobrowiecki) Clements and her husband Thomas, Craig Bobrowiecki and his wife Susanne, and Keith Bobrowiecki and his wife Kathy; her sisters Helen (Gelinas) Pike, Claire (Gelinas) Langevin, Cheryl (Gelinas) Manka, and brother Richard Gelinas; her grandchildren Peter, Michael, John, Andrew, Stephen, Sarah, Ryan, Gavin, Kristyn, Erica, Liz, Ashley, and Mikey and 7 great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jeanne’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (www.alzfdn.org). Wake will be at DellaVecchia Funeral Home (Southington, CT) Thursday, May 3 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception (Southington, CT) Friday, May 4 at 10:0 AM.