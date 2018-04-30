Obituary: David J. Drezek, 83

David J. Drezek, 83, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home , surrounded by his loving family, on April 28, 2018. He was the husband of the late Marion (Lucas) Drezek.

David was born on January 18, 1935 in New Britain, and was the son of the late Frank and Jean (Panis) Drezek.

In his early years David had worked as a mechanic and auto-body man. He retired from Apple Rehab Center in Plainville where he worked in Maintenance. In his many years there he developed many friendships.

David loved vacationing with his family on Cape Cod and was an avid gardener.

David had a “Big Heart”, spending much of his time rescuing and caring for stray cats, with help from his daughters.

David is survived by his two daughters Deborah Drezek and Karen Casale and her husband Anthony and their families all of Southington, sisters Rosemarie (Mimi) Pliska of Manchester and Barbara Cook and her husband Brian of Berlin along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Donald and Edward Drezek and a sister Marcia Rector.

The funeral will be held on Thursday May 3 at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N Main St. Southington, to St. Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. for a mass at 10 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm. Donations may be made in his memory to: Southington Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 10, Southington, CT 06489