Fry qualifies for Circle of Success

Christopher L. Fry, CFP, ChFC, CRPC, a private wealth advisor with Watermark Wealth Advisors, a practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Southington, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2018.

To earn this achievement, Fry established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

As a private wealth advisor, Fry provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients.

For more info, contact Fry at (860) 621-5657 or visit the Ameriprise office at 100 Queen St.