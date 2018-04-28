Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 10-8, at Stamford (2-10). The Knights will be back on the turf next week with contests against divisional South Windsor (4-3), divisional Glastonbury (4-3), and Ellington (1-7). Southington is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their sixth-straight win to remain undefeated in their division with a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15) at divisional Hall (6-3). The Knights have only surrendered two sets in all seven of their wins combined. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host divisional Newington (9-1) on Monday, April 30 and then head out on the road for divisional Simsbury (1-8) on Friday, May 4. Southington is 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the CCC West Division.

