Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights trailed by four with just two goals at the end of the first half and couldn’t break through their opponent’s stingy defense to rally back in the second half, suffering their fourth loss of the season after falling, 10-7, to divisional Hall (7-1) at home. Southington took 19 shots on goal. Julia Jackman paced the offense with three goals and an assist. Talie Richardson contributed with a pair of scores and an assist. Jenna Garcia and Brooke Lynch recovered five groundballs each. Julia Wells saved 14 of Hall’s 24 shots in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Stamford (1-9) on Friday. Game time is 4:30 p.m. Southington is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the CCC North Division.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their fifth-straight win and fifth shutout of the season to remain undefeated in the division with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) at Maloney (1-7). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (6-2) on Friday. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the CCC West Division.

