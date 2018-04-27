Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 24

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 24. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights aimed the frustrations of their one-run loss in extra innings yesterday at divisional Conard (3-4) to earn their fifth win of the season and get back to .500 with a 15-3 rout on the road. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Bristol Eastern (6-3) on Thursday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 3-1 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights edged Chieftains by an event on the track and in the field, going 2-for-3 in the relays, to earn their second win of the season with a 90-60 victory at divisional Conard. The Knights swept the 100m hurdles and 100m on the track and the javelin and pole vault in the field, while the Chieftains didn’t sweep any events. Southington’s first-place performances on the day included the following: the 4x800m, Elijah Rodriguez in the 100m hurdles, John Carreiro in the 100m, Conner Leone in the 1600m, Ryan Slesinski in the 800m, the 4x400m, Jake Monson in the shot put and discus, Jamie Lamson in the javelin, and Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault. Second-place finishes included the following: Jack Terray in the 100m hurdles; Kolby Rogers in the 100m, 200m, and long jump; the 4x100m; Trevor Porter in the 400m; Shane Leone in the 800m; Conner Leone in the 3200m; Cameron Clynes in the javelin; Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump, and Casey Selinske in the pole vault. Third-place finishes included the following: Clynes in the 100m hurdles, James Ringrose in the 100m, Matthew Penna in the 1600m and 3200m, Joseph Verderame in the 400m, Craig McPherson in the 300m hurdles, Samuel McCarty in the shot put, Jack Herms in the javelin, Russell Hotchkiss in the pole vault, and Hannigan in the high jump. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: the 4x800m (8:38), the 4x100m (44.7), Porter in the 400m (53.0), Slesinski in the 800m (2:04.9), Rogers in the 200m (23.5), the 4x400m (3:39.2), and Jamie Lamson in the javelin (148’1”). Rodriguez (100m hurdles, 15.5) and Selinske (pole vault, 12’) improved their state marks. Burleigh tied his state mark in the pole vault (12’6”). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday to compete in the O’Grady Relays. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—Despite the fact that the Lady Knights swept the relays, the Chieftains were faster after taking seven out of 11 events on the track. However, the Knights dominated the field after taking all but one of the seven events, sweeping the shot put, discus, and javelin. The Knights also swept the 800m and didn’t allow the Chieftains to sweep any events. Besides all three of Southington’s relays taking first, other Knights with first-place performances on the day included the following: Kate Kemnitz in the 800m, Trinity Cardillo in the shot put and discus, Janette Wadolowski in the javelin, Tayler Riddick in the triple jump, Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault, and Amanda Brocki in the high jump. Second-place finishes included the following: Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and high jump; Samantha Przybylski in the 100m and 200m; Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 1600m; Natalie Verderame in the 400m; Morgan Hubert in the 800m; Julia Groll in the shot put; Deborah Hannigan in the discus; and Alijah Vega in the javelin. Third-place finishes included the following: Abby Connolly in the 100m and 200m, Kailey Schmarr in the 1600m, Meghan Sheline in the 400m, Wadolowski in the 300m hurdles, Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m, Laini Pizzitola in the 3200m, Alexandra Padden in the shot put, Groll in the javelin, Riddick in the long jump, Brocki in the triple jump, and Kayla Markette in the pole vault. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: the 4x800m, Connolly in the 100m (13.2), the 4x100m (50.2), the 4x400m (4:20.5), Cardillo in the shot put (33’9”), and Brocki in the high jump (4’8”). Riddick, Connolly, Przybylski, and Verderame broke their own school record of 50.5 in the 4x100m that was set last season. Cardillo (discus, 92’9.5”) and Biscoglio (pole vault, 11’6”) improved their state marks. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday to compete in the O’Grady Relays. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their seventh-straight win to remain undefeated on the season and in the division with an 18-1 rout at Hall (1-4). The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with home contests against South Windsor (6-3), divisional NW Catholic (7-0), and Fitch (4-5). Southington is 4-0 in the CCC West Region.

Boys Tennis—Southington’s doubles tandems surrendered just five games combined and powered the Blue Knights to their second-straight win in their lone match of the week with a 6-1 victory over Newington (4-4) at home. In singles, No. 1 Matt Balaoing, No. 3 Andrew Kudla, and No. 4 Tyler Heidgerd won in straight sets. Balaoing dropped just two games. No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki fell in straight sets. In doubles, No. 1 Kevin Chudy-Jon Kryzanski, No. 2 Adam Kosko-Kyle Naworol, and No. 3 Mike Kwok-Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets. Chudy-Kryzanski dropped just one game. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with a match for all five days. Those matches include Platt (1-3), Farmington (4-1), New Britain (1-3), Enfield-Somers (2-5), and Manchester (4-0). Southington is 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the CCC West Region.

