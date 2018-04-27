Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—After blowing out a divisional opponent by 12 runs on the road on Tuesday, the inconsistency continued for the Blue Knights, but this time, it happened in a big way…and the errors didn’t stop. They gave up seven runs in one inning to suffer their sixth and largest loss of the season after falling, 9-1, to Bristol Eastern (7-3) at home, dropping a game below .500. One game over the midpoint of the season now, the Knights have yet to get over .500 on the season. They took a one-run lead with a run in the third inning, but it was all Lancers after that. They blew the game open with seven runs in the fourth off of five hits (including a grand slam), two walks, and an error, and capped off the win with a pair of runs in the seventh. Southington finished with seven hits and committed five errors. Dylan Chiaro went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, a double, and a walk. Dan Topper went 2-for-4. Jason Krar (1-2) started on the mound and received the decision after going three and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts, allowing six hits and three earned runs. Jake Weed relieved Krar to go two and one-third innings, and Nico Gaudio closed. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with road contests at East Catholic (7-3) on Monday, April 30 and divisional NW Catholic (4-5) on Wednesday, May 2. Southington is 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—The Blue Knights earned their second win of the season with a 156-191 rout of Maloney at home. Cam Zegzdryn was medalist of the match with a 35. Max Chubet (36), CJ McManus (42), and Austin Carta (43) contributed as well. The Knights will be back on the links next week with contests against divisional Simsbury, Bristol Central and Cheshire (double dual meet), and divisional Conard. Southington is 2-2-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the CCC West Division.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss to fall back to .500 after falling, 12-5, at Conard (6-3) in their first divisional contest of the season. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Valley Regional (3-4) on Saturday. Game time is noon. Southington is 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the CCC Central Division.

Girls Tennis—Farmington’s (3-1) singles were too much to handle and their doubles managed to outlast three-set matches to sweep doubles, as the Lady Knights suffered their third loss of the season after falling, 5-2, to the Indians at home. Inconsistency has been the name of the game for the Knights thus far on the season, as they have lost every other match they have played for the past few weeks now. No. 1 singles Abby Murphy and No. 3 singles Molly Murphy came away with Southington’s lone wins on the day, as both prevailed in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez fell in three sets to Katie Powell-Joanne Le, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. No. 3 doubles Gianna Wadowski-Emma Wojcicki fell in three sets as well, only they battled a third-set tiebreaker with Hhaoyi Wang-Ava Ferrari, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5). No. 2 singles Coral Tommervik, No. 4 singles Joelle Stublarec, and No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore-Madison Beaudoin lost in straight sets. The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they host Maloney (4-3) on Monday, April 30 and Berlin (0-8) on Wednesday, May 5. Southington is 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC Central Region.

