Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The errors have pestered the Blue Knights all season long thus far and have cost them some games. The errors reached a new high this time. In their first extra-inning contest of the season, the Knights came up short after falling by a run, 9-8, in the eighth to New Britain (4-3) at home. The Golden Hurricanes finished with four errors, but the Knights committed a season high of nine. Following a scoreless first inning, the Hurricanes took a seven-run lead after the top of the third with seven runs in the second and third combined. The Knights cut the deficit to two with five runs in the bottom of the third and eventually knotted the score with a pair of runs in the seventh, sending the contest into extra innings. All it took was one inning though. The Hurricanes regained the lead with a pair of runs in the eighth off of a sacrifice fly and single. Their first batter got on with an infield error and moved over to second base on a sacrifice bunt. The third batter struck out but ended up advancing to first on an error by the catcher. The Knights began the bottom of the inning with a strikeout and came within a run after Jake Neuman rounded the bases on a base hit and two errors, but their rally fell short with back-to-back 6-3 outs. Southington finished with 12 hits. Andrew Paradis went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Jeremy Mercier went 2-for-3 with a RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Bandon Kohl contributed with a pair of RBI. Mercier (2-1) started on the mound to go two innings with two hits and a walk. Nico Gaudio relieved Mercier to go an inning with four hits, three earned runs and a strikeout, but Neuman (0-1) received the decision after closing with seven strikeouts and a hit. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Conard (3-3) tomorrow and then return home to host Bristol Eastern (6-3) on Thursday. Southington is 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the CCC West Region.

Golf—The Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 158-163, to divisional Farmington at Farmington Country Club. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Maloney on Thursday in their first home match of the season. Match time is 3 p.m. Southington is 1-2-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the CCC West Division.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights broke their three-game losing streak by earning their second win of the season and first divisional in a one-goal victory, 12-11, at Farmington (2-4). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall (6-1) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to play at Stamford (1-8) on Friday. Southington is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the CCC North Division.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win to remain undefeated on the season with a 13-3 rout at Newington (2-4). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (1-3) tomorrow. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 3-0 in the CCC West Region.

Girls Tennis—A fourth shutout of the season lifted the Lady Knights to their fourth win of the season in a 7-0 sweep of New Britain (4-2) at home. In singles, No. 1 Abby Murphy, No. 2 Coral Tommervik, No. 3 Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets. Abby Murphy and Tommervik prevailed in their matches without surrendering a game. In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, No. 2 Gianna Wadowski-Madison Beaudoin, and No. 3 Emma Wojcicki-Kate Hardy won in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Farmington (2-1) on Thursday. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the CCC Central Region.

Boys Volleyball—The offensive and serving prowess of Tim Walsh helped the Blue Knights earn their fifth-straight win and fifth shutout of the season to remain undefeated in the division with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-12, 25-19) of Farmington (2-4) at home. Walsh paced the offense with 11 kills and went 9-for-13 serving with three aces. Will Pfanzelt missed just one serve behind the line, going 11-for-12 with three aces. Niko Sophroniou (12 digs) and Rocco Possidento (2 blocks) anchored the defense. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional opponents Maloney (1-6) on Wednesday and Hall (6-1) on Friday. Southington is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the CCC West Division.

