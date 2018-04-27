Obituary: Irene (Smith) Hatch, 93

Irene (Smith) Hatch passed away April 5, 2018. She was the wife of the late Vernon Hatch.

She was mother to Leah Karo, Lesa Gemmell and Jeri Nichols, grandmother of six , Matthew Benoit, Laura Heironymus, Joshua Gemmell , Ryan Gemmell, Lucas McEntire and Jacob McEntire, and Mother in law to Thomas , Tom and Dave. She loved us all with her whole heart, generous to a fault. She was an Artist, Quilter and Rug Hooker.

She will also be kindly remembered by many young horsewomen from “The Barn” as a good natured and wise Barn Mom. Traveling often with the barns kids and her husband to many horse shows.

She and her husband also loved to travel after retirement in their motorhome, ticking off as many states as possible.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at the South Burying Ground Cemetery in Berlin. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489 or the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KA, 66675 www.woundedwarriors.org.

