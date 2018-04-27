Obituary: Gilbert ‘Gil’ Richard LaPoint, 80

Gilbert “Gil” Richard LaPoint, 80, born on May 25, 1937 to the late Laura Nadeau LaPoint and the late Lawrence LaPoint, passed away April 20th at his home in Daytona, Florida after a brave battle with cancer. He graduated from Easton High School in Maine in 1955 and proudly served his country in the Marine Corps from 1955 to 1962. Gil made his home in Southington, where he worked for the Board of Education for many years until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the American Legion in Southington. Gil moved to Daytona, Florida upon his retirement where he enjoyed the remainder of his life.

Gil is survived by his four children, Cheryl Voytek and her husband Richard of Humble, TX; Timothy LaPoint and his wife Edith of Suisun City, CA; Sean LaPoint and his wife Yvonne of Watertown, and Shannon Donahue and her husband Kelly of Southington; five grandsons, Torrie, Matthew, Brendan, Timothy and Evan; five granddaughters, Shannon, Kieresten, Ashleigh, Kealey and Briana; a great granddaughter, KallieJayne; his sisters Lorraine Cyr, Betty Melvin and Mae Schwartz and his brothers, Darrell and Ralph, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Mann, Robert and Russell and his sister Rita Cyr.

Gil will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family would like to thank the hospice nurses and his friends and family in Florida who took care of him during this time. Services will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the American Legion, Kiltonic Post 72, 66 Main Street, Southington, CT 06489