A Waterbury man was arrested for forging prescriptions at the Southington CVS. Herbert Batista, 59, was arrested by Southington police on Wednesday, April 25 and charged with illegally obtaining a prescription and second degree forgery.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the CVS store at 326 Main St. in Southington. Batista presented a prescription to the pharmacist that turned out to be forged.

Batista was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on May 7.