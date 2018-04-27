Man arrested for resisting police at traffic stop

A Southington man was arrested after a traffic stop escalated. On Thursday, April 26, Russell Yorski, 30, of Southington, was arrested for threatening police and resisting arrest after being stopped for speeding.

Yorski was stopped for speeding, and police found that he didn’t have insurance. During the stop, Yorski became uncooperative. He verbally threatened officers on the scene and resisted attempts to take him into custody.

He was transported to police headquarters and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to carry an insurance card, traveling too fast for conditions, interfering with an officer and second degree threatening.

Yorski was held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on April 26.