Southington DECA students take on international competition

This weekend, Southington will send 13 DECA students to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Ga. where three Southington High School students will compete for an international title. The event runs from April 20-25.

Kat Rothstein, Marissa Calandra, and Chelsea Cocozza earned the right to compete after claiming first place at the 66th annual Connecticut DECA Career Development Conference on March 6 at the Aqua Turf. The trio claimed first place with their “learn and earn” project.

A number of other students performed well at the state event. Ryan Middendorf, Trevor Dufresne, and Evan Daddona captured first place in the sports and entertainment business operations research event. Jimmy Ringrose, Joey Lee, and Paul Raia placed third overall with their financial literacy promotion project.

In addition, Conner Leone and Joey Lee earned spots at the ICDC to present their portfolio, which earned them a top 25 finish in the region for the stock market game.

Jenna Garcia and Samantha Barmore earned a silver certification for their school-based enterprise certification report for the retail portion of the Southington High School store.

In addition, by earning chapter thrive status, the Southington chapter officers and members were granted three additional spots at the Thrive Leadership Academy.

At the ICDC, the Southington students will be competing in the international competition, but they will also tour the College Football Hall of Fame and the Coca Cola Headquarters before enjoying DECA Day at Six Flags.

“We will use our time there to network with students from around the world and bring their experience and knowledge back to the Southington DECA chapter,” said Southington DECA co-presidents Kat Rothstein and Chelsea Cocozza in a press release.