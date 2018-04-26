Southington police have issued a traffic alert for Southington’s road closures for Meriden’s Daffodil Festival on Saturday, April 28. Detours will affect Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at the I-691 Eastbound on and off ramps in Southington.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the road will be closed to eastbound traffic from the on and off ramps to the Meriden town line. From the point of the detour, all traffic will be directed onto I-691 Eastbound. Several of the local roads between I-691 Eastbound and the Meriden town line will also be closed to vehicles during this time.

The detours are expected to end around 1:15 p.m.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly and make alternate arrangements to avoid this area during the time frame. Motorists can use East Johnson Avenue in Southington to reach Johnson Avenue in Meriden to circumvent the road closure.