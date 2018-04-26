Obituary: Thomas E. Sollock, 81

Thomas E. Sollock, 81, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. He had been the loving husband of Joan Fitzgerald for 18 years.

Born on September 17, 1936 in Southington, to the late Frank and Judith (Bielsky) Sollcok, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired at the age of 51 from SNET where he worked as an Assistant Manager in the Teleprocessing Control Center. He was a great athlete and an exceptional golfer. Tom was a member of the Southington Elks Lodge 1669 and enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Joan.

In addition to his wife Joan, Thomas is survived by twin daughters; Sherie McKay and her husband Scott of Alaska and Cindy Travis of India; two grandchildren, Jessie and James and one great-grandson, Claus. He is also survived by two sisters, Theresa Zolnik of Plantsville and Aggie Jagos and her husband Paul of Forestville and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Sollock.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’s memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday April 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.