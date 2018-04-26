Obituary: Shirley M. (Bouchard) Dabkowski, 81

Shirley M. (Bouchard) Dabkowski, 81, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, April 22nd at Mid-State Hospital in Meriden. She was the wife of the late Edward Dabkowski.

She was born on March 29, 1937 in Caribou, ME the daughter of the late Ernest and Adeline (Shaw) Bouchard. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

She is survived by 5 sons Edward Dabkowski of FL, Richard Dabkowski of Southington, Glenn Dabkowski and wife Tracie of MD, Gerry Dabkowski and wife Nicole of Robertson, FL and Tim Dabkowski and husband Sam Roberts of DE, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Roslyn Mauro and daughter-in-law Sally Dabkowski.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church at 10 am. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com