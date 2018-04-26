Obituary: Geraldine Catherine Fitzgerald Cockayne, 93

Geraldine Catherine Fitzgerald Cockayne, 93, of Southington CT and Highland Beach, FL died Sunday, April 22, 2018. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. John Cockayne.

She was born in Derby, CT on Oct. 9, 1924, the daughter of the late Bartholomew E. and Anna (O’Neill) Fitzgerald. Mrs. Cockayne was a graduate of St. Mary’s School, Derby High School and St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She worked as an operating room supervisor for 5 years until her marriage. She was a member of St. Francis Nursing School Alumni, St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Highland Beach and a member of St. Lucy’s Council of Catholic Women. For many years before moving to Florida, she belonged to the Southington Women’s Club, Bradley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a charter member of Mountain Grove Swim Club. She was a member of the World Wildlife Fund, The Cousteau Society, the Sierra Club, Greenpeace National Wildlife Federation, Covenant House, Soar Defenders of Wildlife and the Doris Day Animal League. She was an avid fan of UCONN football and basketball. She and her husband traveled extensively.

She is survived by her son Rev. John E. Cockayne, a daughter Paula and her husband Martin Cusano of Southington a cherished grandson Jeffrey M. Daddio and his wife Lauri. Great grandsons Jayce and Carter of Cheshire, CT a sister-in-law Jean Scavatto of Enfield, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Archdiocesan Office of Radio and TV, 15 Peach Orchard Rd. Prospect, CT 06712 or Trustbridge Hospice, 1531 West Pametto Park Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33486.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com