Seniors’ listings for the April 27 edition

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

SOUTHINGTON

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BUS TRIP. 8 a.m. Calendar House trip, park at the church. Bus tip to Brooklyn botanic garden to see the blooming of 200 dazzling trees in the Japanese garden and the Sakura Matsuri Festival of Japanese culture, arts and performances.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

SOUTHINGTON

SENIOR CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Calendar House members and the public are encouraged to attend.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

SOUTHINGTON

IRELAND UNCOVERED (TRIP). Explore Ireland like never before on this 8 day adventure. Cost is $2,899 double ($3,379 single). Contact Lana White, (860) 621-3779.

MONDAY, MAY 21

SOUTHINGTON

FRIENDSHIP TOURS – THE EDWARDS TWINS. 11:30 a.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St. Family style lunch with a performance by The Edwards Twins, a top impersonation act. Cost is $78. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

SOUTHINGTON

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA BUS TRIP. 7:30 a.m. parking TBD. A student-guided tour of the Culinary Institute of America followed by a three- course lunch. After lunch, the trip will stop at the Millbrook winery with an educational tour and wine tasting. Cost is $120. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

MAY 24-27

SOUTHINGTON

WASHINGTON DC BUS TRIP. Parking and departure TBD. 4 days, 3 nights in Washington D.C with a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, and the new African American History Museum. Cost is $785 doubles ($695 triple, $1049 single). Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.