Police blotter for the April 27 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, April 10 to Thursday, April 19:

Brooke Palmer, 23, of 131 Northwest St., Plainville, was arrested on April 10 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Lindsay Dzierlatka, 18, of 22 Pine Dr., Southington, was arrested on April 13 and charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Perkins, 19, of 230 Blue Hills Dr, Southington, was arrested on April 13 and charged with traveling too fast, failure to have stop lamps, failure to obey a stop sign, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Jeremy Malczyk, 41, of 164 Summit St, Southington, was arrested on April 14 and charged with simple trespassing.

Shelly A. Mills, 30, of 62 Rhoda Ln., Bristol, was arrested on April 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Scott Biron, 53, of 124 Hicks St., Meriden, was arrested on April 14 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of marker plates, and simple trespassing.

Bryce Tyminski, 20, of 65 Wilson Pond Rd., Harwinton, was arrested on April 14 and charged with simple trespassing.

Martiros Torosyan, 33, of 7924 Woodman Ave., Panorama, Calif., was arrested on April 15 and charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Thomas Fluker, 44, of 292 Britannia St., Meriden, was arrested on April 16 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Maria E. Ochoa, 46, of 116 Midfield Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on April 16 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Andrea E. Reyes, 24, of 751 Long Hill Rd., Middletown, was arrested on April 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Wayne Gouthro, 33, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on April 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jeffrey Amponsah, 18, of 1870 Lafayette St., Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on April 18 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Marlene Rivera, 21, of 134 Beach 59th St., Arverne, N.Y., was arrested on April 18 and charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.

Angel Leduc, 27, of 22 Hazel St., Hartford, was arrested on April 19 and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and violation of a restraining order.

Dariusz Zajac, 19, of 192 River St., Southington, was arrested on April 19 and charged with permitting a minor to possess alcohol. In a second incident, Zajac was charged with second degree forgery.