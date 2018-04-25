Music listings for the April 27 edition

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

SOUTHINGTON

BLACKBERRY PINES CONCERT. 7 p.m. in Peace Cafe at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Folk, country and bluegrass music. Suggested donation $10. Refreshments available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON FESTIVAL CHORALE SPRING CONCERT. 3 p.m.at the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St. Tickets cost $10 ($25 for a family pass) and can be purchased from a chorale member or at the door.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

May

May 23, Karismics (Kiwanis Club of Southington).

May 30, Rock Solid Alibi (Aqua Turf Club).

June

June 6, Night Flight: Final Approach (Rotary Club).

June 13, Studio Two (TD Bank; Two Brothers Ice Cream).

June 20, A-Ray of Elvis (The Summit at Plantsville; Tighe & Bond).

June 27, Changes in Latitudes (Rich Capital Financial Services; Showcase Auto & Recovery).

July

July 4, No concert.

July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

September