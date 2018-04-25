Fire report for the April 27 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 52 incidents from Monday, April 9 to Sunday, April 15:

Monday, April 9

9:37:10 a.m., 324 W. Center St., CO incident

3:10:41 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

4:05:30 p.m., 218 Laning St., Unauthorized burning

4:07:55 p.m., 254 Queen St., Car Wash, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, April 10

8:38:58 95 a.m., Wild Oak Dr., CO detector activation

10:29:45 a.m., 100 Winter Park Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

4:30:48 p.m., 98 Doral Ln., Smoke detector activation

8:47:05 p.m., 151 Queen St., Eddie’s Sombrero, Medical assist, assist EMS

11:14:00 p.m., 486 Laning St., Alarm system sounded

Wednesday, April 11

6:11:48 a.m., 270 Berlin Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

7:49:11 a.m., 72 Monarch Dr., CO detector activation

8:20:45 a.m., 386 Pattonwood Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:43:18 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:01:30 a.m., 124 Beechwood Dr., Unauthorized burning

1:12:32 p.m., Garden St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident

2:38:30 p.m., 806 S. Main St., Volpe, Vehicle accident

9:16:12 p.m., 1043 Flanders Rd., Unauthorized burning

Thursday, April 12

2:18:00 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:27:51 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

11:38:25 a.m., 125 White Sail Dr., Smoke detector activation

2:25:31 p.m., 67 Pondview Dr., Good intent call

6:01:45 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS

6:17:01 p.m., 365 Queen St., Urgent Care, Medical assist, assist EMS

10:15:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound and Queen St., Vehicle accident

Friday, April 13

7:14:48 a.m., 1326 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation

8:20:59 a.m., 168 Chamberlain Hwy., Cover assignment, standby

8:52:21 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:49:07 a.m., 1480 Flanders Rd., Smoke detector activation

12:41:07 p.m., 9 Florence Ln., Unauthorized burning

2:16:09 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:38:47 p.m., 72 Darling St., Unauthorized burning

2:50:48 p.m., 238 High Tower Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:19:52 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Police matter

8:05:44 p.m., 105 Harness Dr., Vehicle accident

Saturday, April 14

7:24:10 a.m., 90 Apple Gate, Good intent call

9:25:30 a.m., 847 Glacier Way, Public service

3:41:46 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Medical assist, assist EMS

6:31:33 p.m., 231 N. Star Dr., Unauthorized burning

7:25:02 p.m., 134 Beechwood Dr., No Incident found on arrival

7:39:37 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

8:55:33 p.m., West St. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:05:52 p.m., 131 Canal St., JJ Rau Auto, Dispatched and canceled en route

Sunday, April 15