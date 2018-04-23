Romano honored at ECSU

Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) recently named 21 students to the Little East Conference (LEC) Winter All-Academic Team. Among the student-athletes named to the team was junior Raquel Romano of Southington who majors in mathematics and competes on the women’s track and field team.

The team is comprised of 140 students from the eight institutions of the LEC conference. To be named to the LEC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher, and have been at their current institution for at least one full academic year.

At Southington High School, Romano was a high honors student and a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams. She competed in the sprints and high jump in track and field. As a two-year team captain, she competed at the state meet all four years and helped qualify a relay for the national meet.

As a track and field athlete at ECSU, she has personal records of 4”7.75” (2015-16) in the high jump, 9.03 (2015-16) in the 60m, 30.04 (2016-17) in the 200m, 1:07.22 (2017-18) in the 400m, 1:30.88 (2016-17) in the 500m, and 1:53.85 (2016-17) in the 600m for the indoor season. For the outdoor season, she has personal records of 29.14 (2016) in the 200m, 1:06.23 (2017) in the 400m, and 4’8.25” (2016) in the high jump.

