Portions of Curtiss Street closed for construction

The Southington Police Department announced that there will be road closures near the intersection of Southington’s rail-trail with Curtiss Street, Hart Street, and Kane Street over the next several weeks during an ongoing construction project.

Motorists can expect delays, lane closures, and detours in this area, and the police ask that local motorists develop alternate routes to avoid the area. Detours will be in effect daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and there will be signs in place to direct motorists around the construction.

The traffic pattern in the area will return to the existing pattern at the end of each work day unless otherwise noted.

Current Detour

Starting on Tuesday, April 24, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Curtiss Street will be closed between the intersection of Hart Street and Little Fawn Road. For this phase of the project, traffic will be detoured onto Hart Street.

Residents on Riverside Court will need to turn left onto Curtiss Street when exiting the neighborhood.