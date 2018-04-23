Obituary: Louise (Bonomi) Beaudoin, 93

Louise (Bonomi) Beaudoin, 93, of Plantsville passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018 at HOCC at New Britain. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Beaudoin for 69 years.

She was born in Southington on May 11, 1924, the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Lavorgna) Bonomi. She was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church. Louise enjoyed holiday gatherings with her family, being with her great grandchildren, her summer home in Rhode Island and vacationing in Florida with her late husband Don.

She is survived by her son Donald Beaudoin and wife Peggy of Plantsville, a daughter Kathleen Derouin and husband Walter of Southington, her grandchildren Jennifer Beaudoin, Laura Langner and husband Kyle, Maureen Derouin, Marlene Derouin and Pamela Derouin, her great-grandchildren Kailee Beaudoin, Ethan Langner, Alex and Elliott King. She also leaves a sister Lena Logan and brothers John and Louis Bonomi. She was predeceased by sisters Katherine McLeod, Mary Martin and Julia DeLucantonio, brothers Anthony, Alex, Federick and Richard Bonomi.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 23rd at 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

