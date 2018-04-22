Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, April 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—With some help from their opponent, the Blue Knights bounced back from Friday’s one-run loss to earn their fourth win of the season and first divisional win with an 8-4 victory over Hall (2-4) a home, getting back to .500 on the season. The Warriors jumped on the board first with two runs off of a pair of singles in the opening inning, but it didn’t take long for the Knights to respond and take the lead for good. Four Warrior errors, four hits, a sacrifice fly, and a walk led to a six-run inning in the second, as the Warriors finished with five errors. The Knights capped off the win with a pair of runs in the fifth, as Hall’s rally fell short with a run in the top of the inning. Southington finished with eight hits. Jeremy Mercier (2), JT Martin, and Bryce Worth contributed with RBI off of one hit apiece. Ryan Henderson started on the mound and was credited with his first win of the season after going four innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits and a walk. Justin Verrilli relieved Henderson to go two innings, and Jake Neuman closed. The Knights will look to climb above .500 for the first time this season when they return to the diamond next week with contests against New Britain (3-3), divisional Conard (2-3), and Bristol Eastern (5-3).

Boys Lacrosse—Although they hung with the Lions throughout the whole game, the Blue Knights managed to rally back from a small deficit late in the fourth, but the Lions netted the go-ahead goal in the final few minutes. The Knights suffered their second-straight loss and second-straight loss by a goal after falling, 12-11, to NW Catholic (4-1) at home. As a result of outscoring the other by a pair of goals in each of the first two quarters, both teams were tied at 7-7 at the half. However, the Lions outscored the Knights by a goal in the third, which made all the difference, after both went punch for punch with three goals each in the fourth. Evan Johanns (2 assists) and Ethan Thomson paced the offense with three goals each. Tagan Welch and Angelo Plantamuro contributed with a pair of scores each. Garrett Brown finished with 11 saves in the cage. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to Conard (4-3) on Thursday, April 26 for their first divisional game of the season and then return home to host Valley Regional (3-4) on Saturday, April 28. Southington is 4-3.

Boys Tennis—The Blue Knights bounced back from Friday’s 5-2 loss to earn their third win of the season with a 5-2 victory of their own at EO Smith (2-2). The Knights will be back on the courts next week with contests against Newington (4-2), Farmington (2-1), and Enfield-Somers (2-4). Southington is 3-1.

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Week 3—17-10 (9-5).

Week 4—27-19-1 (10-9-1).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Softball (5-0).

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.85, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

100m (11.5)—Kolby Rogers, 11.5, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

4x100m Relay (46.3)—John Carreiro, Trevor Porter, Kolby Rogers, James Ringrose, 45.5, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—8:36.11, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Triple Jump (39’6”)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 39’11.5”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 45’7” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Javelin Throw (140’)—Cameron Clynes, 145’10”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 12’6” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

100m Dash (13.3)—Samantha Przybylski, 13.0, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Livvy Pizzitola, 13.1, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

200m Dash (28.0)—Shannon Litchfield, 27.0 (1st improved), 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Samantha Przybylski, 27.62, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Natalie Verderame, 27.8, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

400m Dash (63.8)—Natalie Verderame, 61.8, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

1600m Run (5:40)—Kate Kemnitz, 5:33.6, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—51.3, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; 52.08, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 38’8.5”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 139’1”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Trinity Cardillo, 92’6”, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School; Deborah Hannigan, 92’1”, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Janette Wadolowski, 109’2” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Alijah Vega, 107’ (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Julia Groll, 97’10” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Pole Vault (8’6”)—Megan Biscoglio, 10’, 4/17 vs. Hall at Hall High School.

